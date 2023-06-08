WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket City Council voted Monday to pass the zero-increase budget proposed by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, doing so without an official audit on last year’s finances due to a delay.
Councilor Brian Thompson said councilors had worked with Finance Director Cindy Johnston and Baldelli-Hunt to put together a “fairly decent” budget.
The budget maintains a $13.98 resident real estate tax rate, a $25.94 commercial real estate tax rate, and a $46.58 tangible tax property rate.
The city would also use a total of $724,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to defray certain expenditures. The total for city and school revenue for 2024 will be increased from last year from around $158 million to $164 million, but there will be no increases in local taxes.
Much conversation Monday revolved around the position of having an assistant chief for newly appointed Chief Robert Cahill.
Though there were some small amendments to the budget, Councilor Garrett Mancieri proposed an amendment to eliminate the position, as he said the union was not in support of it. The city is still in arbitration with the Woonsocket Firefighters Local 732 union.
“Until that concludes and that’s a position, we shouldn’t be including that,” said Mancieri, adding that they could put the money in contingency if they felt like it was a possibility for the position.
Johnston said the position is not dictated by the fire union and would have no effect on the arbitration process currently going on, but Mancieri said the position is a factor in those proceedings and he would like to save taxpayers from spending any additional money.
Baldelli-Hunt responded to Mancieri, asking if he had called the chief and previous chief to ask them about the workload in the department, and said she couldn’t believe he was stating his position publicly based on what a union is supporting. Mancieri said this was the first time in 10 years that the mayor proposing the position.
“Every time we would put positions in, people like Councilman Ward would take them out,” she responded. She added that the administration had the right to add a non-union position with the support of the council, under non-managerial rights.
“If that’s where your allegiance lies, that’s good to know because it’ll be useful information,” said Baldelli-Hunt.
Thompson said he was intending on putting the position back in when the negotiations are completed. The local president of the union, according to the Solicitor Michael Lepizzera, could possibly file an unfair labor practices action for adding the position, but he did think the city was well within its managerial rights.
Council President Chris Beauchamp said he agreed with Baldelli-Hunt, expressing disbelief that they were going down a path toward eliminating the position. Public Safety Director Eugene Jalette said he was taken aback by Mancieri’s comments, saying he’d spoken for years on the department’s needs.
Councilor Valerie Gonzalez said she was in favor of putting it in contingency and addressing it in the future.
“We have a councilman making decisions on what a union wants, did you call Chief Shatraw? Did you call Chief Cahill?” asked Baldelli-Hunt.
Mancieri responded that Shatraw doesn’t work for the city anymore.
“Chief Shatraw worked for the city for nearly 10 years, and you’re so damn disrespectful,” Baldelli-Hunt shouted, before Beauchamp interjected with the gavel in response to Mancieri’s request for him to intervene.
Striking a conciliatory note with the mayor, Thompson said all he wanted with this decision was getting the contract settled. He said he didn’t want to see another lawsuit down the road.
“Some fights are worth fighting,” said Baldelli-Hunt.
The council ultimately voted 4-2 to place salary for the position into the contingency account.
In unrelated action, the council on Monday voted to approve funding a Dignity Bus to house the city’s homeless, using American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Breeze reported on that initiative last week.
I’m confused.
The mayor and her team ran on a platform that the last Council needlessly increased the FY 2023 Tax Levy by $489,000 over the mayor’s FY 2023 proposed budget. The mayor vetoed the Increase and Councilwoman Gonzalez supported her veto saying taxpayers were hurting.
The mayor now has her team on the Council and could have easily corrected the “wrong” committed by the prior Council and returned that $489,000 levy increase back to the taxpayers in FY 2024.
Did she do that? Nope. In fact, not only did she NOT return the $489,000 that she and her team said was unnecessary and for which they carped about incessantly during the last election, but she went a step further and increased the total levy again by $517,000.
So the mayor’s budget, supported by her team, has a FY 2024 tax Levy that is $1,006,000 HIGHER than the levy that she and her team called for in FY 2023. ($489,000 + $517,000).
For all their bluster and rhetoric, why didn’t they lower the levy and put the tax rates back to where they said they should have been during the election?Phonies. Turns out my friend Mr. Peters was sold a pig in a poke.
Regarding the Assistant Fire Chief – the Fire Department has 8 Deputy Chiefs … but now we need an Assistant Chief? The City went months without a Chief when former Chief Shatraw quietly left go work at CVS --- and the world didn’t come to an end. The City has had 107 total positions in the FD for years and years – and all of a sudden we need an Assistant Fire Chief? Nonsense. If they’re so “over-worked”, then stop having the FD spending their time engaging in political activities, passing out trinkets “from the Mayor” at the high-rises and elsewhere.
