WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket City Council voted Monday to pass the zero-increase budget proposed by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, doing so without an official audit on last year’s finances due to a delay.

Councilor Brian Thompson said councilors had worked with Finance Director Cindy Johnston and Baldelli-Hunt to put together a “fairly decent” budget.

Jim Cournoyer
Jim Cournoyer

I’m confused.

The mayor and her team ran on a platform that the last Council needlessly increased the FY 2023 Tax Levy by $489,000 over the mayor’s FY 2023 proposed budget. The mayor vetoed the Increase and Councilwoman Gonzalez supported her veto saying taxpayers were hurting.

The mayor now has her team on the Council and could have easily corrected the “wrong” committed by the prior Council and returned that $489,000 levy increase back to the taxpayers in FY 2024.

Did she do that? Nope. In fact, not only did she NOT return the $489,000 that she and her team said was unnecessary and for which they carped about incessantly during the last election, but she went a step further and increased the total levy again by $517,000.

So the mayor’s budget, supported by her team, has a FY 2024 tax Levy that is $1,006,000 HIGHER than the levy that she and her team called for in FY 2023. ($489,000 + $517,000).

For all their bluster and rhetoric, why didn’t they lower the levy and put the tax rates back to where they said they should have been during the election?Phonies. Turns out my friend Mr. Peters was sold a pig in a poke.

Regarding the Assistant Fire Chief – the Fire Department has 8 Deputy Chiefs … but now we need an Assistant Chief? The City went months without a Chief when former Chief Shatraw quietly left go work at CVS --- and the world didn’t come to an end. The City has had 107 total positions in the FD for years and years – and all of a sudden we need an Assistant Fire Chief? Nonsense. If they’re so “over-worked”, then stop having the FD spending their time engaging in political activities, passing out trinkets “from the Mayor” at the high-rises and elsewhere.

