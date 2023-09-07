WOONSOCKET – Some city residents said they were frustrated again this week to see the City Council’s meeting delayed.
On Aug. 21, the council postponed its meeting due to the City Hall elevator being down for service around the time the meeting was scheduled, and it was rescheduled for Aug. 28. City Clerk Christine Harmon-Duarte said the following day that the meeting would instead be held on Sept. 5.
At last Thursday’s brief special meeting, councilors announced that the regular meeting would be pushed back again to Aug. 11. They said they would like to get the items on the docket out of the way because it’s a lengthy agenda, although most ordinances on the agenda would have to take two meetings to be passed anyway.
“There is no meeting tonight because we were unable to get a quorum (minimum number of members). We set our schedule on a yearly basis and we do our best to reserve those dates in our calendars,” said Councilor Garrett Mancieri on Aug. 28.
Resident Michael Davis said he showed up on Aug. 28 to an empty room.
“No agenda? What about last week’s agenda? The meeting was postponed to this week. Can’t use the same agenda? What a joke. I believe there is something more to this, just saying,” posted resident Linda Thurber.
Council President Chris Beauchamp told The Breeze that with Labor Day and the election being on September 5, he didn’t think it was appropriate to have a meeting.
“There were three people that were not going to be there and we have a lot of important stuff on the agenda, and I wanted to give people the opportunity to vote on it,” he said of the Aug. 28 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.