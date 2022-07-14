WOONSOCKET – City Council members this week rejected Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s veto of their revised budget, sticking with changes councilors said will lead to a total increase of nearly $500,000 on the total amount the city collects in local taxes, otherwise known as the levy.
Baldelli-Hunt, in one of several back-and-forth dialogues with members of the council, said she doesn’t oppose the individual line-item changes, but firmly believes that the city could implement them while also keeping the tax rate as is.
“We can keep all the adjustments and not increase the tax rate,” she said.
It doesn’t matter how small the tax increase council members feel is necessary, said the mayor, taxpayers are struggling and shouldn’t see any increase this year if it’s not necessary with federal funds coming to the city.
Councilor Jim Cournoyer said the city has reduced the tax levy in each of the past five years, saying he’ll “take a second seat to no one on relief for taxpayers,” but the fact is that the city has a lot of cost increases coming up and needs to have the money to pay for them. Cournoyer said it would be difficult to request $16 million in reimbursement from the state for a new public safety complex and $150 million for new schools without implementing some type of increase.
Taking that approach was an issue more than a decade ago, said Cournoyer, and he doesn’t want to set up a structural deficit again.
“That’s how you run into problems,” he said.
Council changes to Baldelli-Hunt’s budget include increased contingency funding to pay for pay increases in open contracts of $216,000, $150,000 more to local schools, restoring $160,000 for senior services, $45,000 for 3.5 percent pay increases, and $30,000 for the library.
Total line items added up to $508,000, said Cournoyer, but the actual levy increase was just shy of $490,000, or less than 1 percent.
The impact of the council’s changes bring the city’s new tax rate from $13.80 to $13.98 per $1,000 of assesses value for residential real estate and $25.75 to $25.95 for commercial real estate. For the median residential property of $275,700 with a homestead exemption, the increase for the entire year is $37.22, said Cournoyer, or about 72 cents per week. The owner of a $400,000 house will see a bump of about $1 per week. Every penny counts, he said, but these are modest increases to ensure adequate funding for schools, safety, senior services, the library, and salary increases.
Cournoyer multiple times questioned Baldelli-Hunt calling the revised spending plan the “Cournoyer budget” rather than the council’s budget.
Baldelli-Hunt said she wanted to make it very clear that these changes are costing taxpayers nearly $500,000 when the city has sufficient uncommitted American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the extra costs and help taxpayers this year and can keep the tax rate at $13.80 for residents.
“Why raise it this year when we don’t have to raise it this year?” she said.
The tax rate is actually going down substantially this year, dropping nearly $10 from $23.75 per $1,000 of assessed value, as legally required when property values increase dramatically. The lower rate will offset most of what transpired with the city’s recent revaluation of properties, but some residents would still see a tax increase without the bump the council approved on Monday.
Baldelli-Hunt took issue with council members for calling out her proposed pay increases as being unfair, saying there’s more than one side to the story and some of the raises she had proposed were because certain people hadn’t received raises in prior years.
Similarly, she rebuffed the notion that she was intentionally not funding this year’s election in her budget, saying the ARPA funds could be used for that as well.
Cournoyer said the ARPA funding will be used on major infrastructure projects, saying there are a lot of needs to be addressed with that money.
Councilor Valerie Gonzalez said the veto issue was a tough one for her, saying she agrees with some of the adjustments but also feels for the taxpayer, saying this increase, no matter how small, could be the breaking point for some residents.
Gonzalez asked for and received clarification that by voting for the veto, the budget would revert to Baldelli-Hunt’s proposal and all amendments would be discarded.
Council President Dan Gendron said he has some of the same concerns, saying it’s difficult to increase a burden that’s already a problem for some people, but the cost of everything, from salt to fuel, is high and could increase further. The original budget wasn’t realistic, he said, and many needed items to be funded weren’t included. Some people were getting exorbitant raises, he said, while others were getting nothing.
Monday’s meeting was a lengthy one that got contentious at many points, with Baldelli-Hunt and council members trading shots over who was smirking or laughing at any given time and both sides repeatedly saying “I have the floor” as they were interrupted.
Current elected officials weren’t the only ones speaking on behalf of taxpayers, with several announced candidates for council attending and rising to speak
Gendron said this budget ultimately doesn’t even come close to the budget that Baldelli-Hunt proposed two years ago. He said he’s comfortable that the council is acting responsibly. He said he’s “comfortable with the uncomfortableness” of no one really winning in this situation but necessities being taken care of.
Gonzalez asked if there’s any way to have a work session to say if there’s any way to save taxpayers additional money, but Gendron said the city is already late with its tax bill. The time for such discussions was some time ago but didn’t take place, he said.
The council voted 6-1, with Gonzalez opposed, to deny the mayor’s veto and uphold its budget changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.