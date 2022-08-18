WOONSOCKET – It was last October when experts dug into a plot on Cato Street and found multiple lost graves, temporarily upending the owners’ plan to build a new duplex there.
On Monday, attorney Jeffrey Garabedian, representing those owners, told the City Council that there were three total graves found on the lot at Zero Cato Street and no others. A site investigation had found what was once a historical cemetery there.
Representatives from the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission originally determined that an archaeologist should be hired, and that archaeologist then determined that there were three separate burial plots, including two near each other, said Garabedian.
A survey has since been done in compliance with the commission’s requirements, he said, and the recommendation coming back is that they can build the home as long as the burials are properly fenced off, marked, and the City Council approves a resolution that they’re allowed to apply for a building permit, consistent with provisions and requirements.
There was an alternative given to move the graves, said Garabedian, but there would have been a lot of unnecessary expense associated with that option. The graves have been properly secured by experts, including being backfilled and having granite added. The unknown burials will be memorialized as historical cemeteries, with railings and gates on the property and access maintained for the public.
Garabedian said his clients have three other lots in Woonsocket, and have previously built beautiful homes with no issues. The Cato Street lot was vacant for decades, he said, with a home here previously removed. Foundations and other remaining objects on the site will be removed, and a redesigned home will be built around the graves.
Director of Planning and Development Mike Debroisse told the council that everything was as Garabedian said, confirming that his clients have done “three excellent projects” elsewhere in the city and rectified any issues immediately.
Councilor Jim Cournoyer said he’s supportive of the project, but the council will need an official resolution to approve at a future meeting. Council President Dan Gendron also said he expects the city to approve an appropriate resolution to allow construction to move forward.
The graves on Cato Street date back to the 1800s, believed by some cemetery advocates to be part of the former Baptist Hill Cemetery. As previously reported, records maintained by the Rhode Island Historical Cemetery Commission indicate the cemetery once stretched from Arnold Street in the west to Cato and Railroad streets in the north and south.
An 1869 article in the Woonsocket Patriot revealed that the cemetery was in rough shape even in the 1800s, “forgotten by the lot-holders” and home to a “resort of dogs, hens and idling loafers.” The article calls on friends of those buried there to maintain the cemetery, decrying its use as “a playground and a resort for the idle and the vicious.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.