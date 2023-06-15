WOONSOCKET – City Councilor Valerie Gonzalez says the incoming Dignity Bus for the homeless is, in fact, a dignified option for these residents of the city.
During a council meeting last week, a resident said housing 20 residents in a retrofitted bus is very much the opposite of that.
“I think they haven’t seen the bus,” Gonzalez told The Breeze in response to the resident.
“When you have someone who’s sleeping in the streets, I think this is definitely a dignified option,” she added.
The 45-foot double-decker coach bus, which has 20 beds with privacy curtains, phone chargers, and temperature controlled TVs, was originally sought by state officials, but when that fell through, the city still moved forward.
Gonzalez said that since February, she and the newly formed Community Partnership Task Force have been working to figure out solutions that wouldn’t impact taxpayers for problems such as homelessness in the city.
For years, the city has been leasing rooms at the Woonsocket Motor Inn. However, council members said that the bus will now be a replacement for hotel rooms, as half of the homeless population in Woonsocket will now be housed in the bus.
Gonzalez said the bus is a way for residents to safely rest while taking advantage of the services that Community Care Alliance has to offer. Social workers from CCA will take turns on the bus. Gonzalez said the bus also has cameras that public safety personnel will be able to monitor at all times.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt told The Breeze that one of the conversations she had with Community Care Alliance CEO Ben Lessing and Council President Christopher Beauchamp was that her administration would not continue to have tents “strewn around the city.”
Though the bus doesn’t solve the problems these people face, she said, the city has to try something different ,as what’s happening in the state is clearly not working.
“Will there be hiccups? Yes, there will be, but we can at least say we tried this approach,” she said.
The mayor said the issue of homelessness spills into “different silos,” including quality of life for residents and the cleanliness of the earth.
“I can’t be sitting as mayor and only be concerned with one area,” she said, referencing the previous controversial Truman Bypass cleanup.
CEO of bus provider The Source Anthony Zorbaugh said there have not been any issues with launching any of their buses in communities. When the bus arrives next month, The Source personnel will train employees of CCA and stay at Holy Family. The Rhode Island Foundation has committed six months to a year of operational costs, and Holy Family has invested in utilities where the bus will sit.
Though further details and liability with the bus still need to be ironed out, Gonzalez said this is a new and innovative way to think outside the box and try new solutions.
“It sort of checked the boxes of the top needs of the administration,” she said.
