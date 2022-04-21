WOONSOCKET -- A Woonsocket woman who acted as a runner for two men convicted of brokering drug deals and supplying fentanyl and crack cocaine has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
Natalie Cassidy, 28, pleaded guilty on May 5, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl; and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
At the time of her guilty plea, Cassidy admitted that, working in conjunction with Juan Batista, 36, of Woonsocket, and Angel Aviles, 33, of Cranston, she delivered crack cocaine and fentanyl to individuals with whom Batista and Aviles brokered drug deals.
Batista and Aviles are awaiting sentencing, having pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl; and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
A defendant's sentence is determined by a federal district judge after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine D. Lowell.
The matter was investigated by the FBI Rhode Island Safe Streets Gang Task Force, comprised of agents and law enforcement officers from the FBI, United States Marshals Service, Central Falls Police Department, Cranston Police Department, Pawtucket Police Department, Providence Police Department, West Warwick Police Department, Woonsocket Police Department, and Rhode Island State Police.
