WOONSOCKET – The battle lines in Woonsocket next Tuesday are clear, with the mayor who was removed from office, Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, campaigning against the four people who worked to remove her and in support of seven challengers.
Trips through the city show many properties with signs highlighting one team or the other, with a smattering of others maintaining an eclectic mix giving no indication of what side they fall on.
The four council members targeted by Baldelli-Hunt are making the case to voters that they were simply holding her accountable to city law in removing her from office before the election, rejecting her statements that they have been a roadblock to progress.
The factions in this fight were on display on Tuesday in City Hall, where Board of Canvassers members chastised one of two poll workers running a mayoral write-in campaign for City Councilor Denise Sierra, the councilor who made the initial move to remove the mayor. The worker last week got in a verbal altercation with a council candidate near City Hall.
The Board of Canvassers decided against removing election moderator Rhonda Charron, as had been requested by council candidate Garrett Mancieri, but scolded Charron and fellow write-in organizer Estelle Bubble for their decision to mix personal politics with standard elections work.
Board of Canvassers Manager Michael Narducci told The Breeze that Charron is not a city employee, as election officials are considered vendors appointed by the board. Narducci clarified that the issue in question didn’t happen while Charron was on city time, as suggested. She had stopped serving as an early voting moderator on Oct. 26.
Last Thursday, Oct. 27, Mancieri wrote to elected officials saying he was at City Hall holding a campaign sign after parking in the High Street parking lot as requested of candidates by Narducci. He said he then saw two drivers pull up and start setting up a table and balloons and making signs. He said he told them they couldn’t set up there and that the Board of Canvassers was requesting that people park in the upper lot.
Mancieri said one of the drivers, Charron, then said she is handicapped and entitled to park, then telling him that she works for Narducci and can park wherever she wants.
“She then said that the mayor I supported was a ‘c---’ and told me to go ‘F’ off,” he wrote.
Narducci says he made the request of candidates not to park in the lot in question to allow residents space to continue coming to City Hall to do their business, but it was not a mandate.
At Tuesday’s meeting, he read the complaint from Mancieri.
Charron explained that she and Bubble, who joined as a witness, were at City Hall the day of the complaint to be interviewed by ABC6 on the write-in campaign they are supporting for Sierra. Charron contested Mancieri’s claim that she did not have her parking placard with her, saying it is always visible on her dashboard.
She and Bubble said they had no knowledge of the request by Narducci not to park across the street. The board confirmed this would be true because the message was only sent to political candidates.
Mancieri asked that Charron be removed as a poll worker due to her support for Sierra’s write-in campaign and her behavior on Oct. 27. Charron said she has been a poll worker for more than 30 years in five states and her impartiality has never been questioned.
Chairperson Martha Tetreault said Charron has a right to support any candidate she wants to, but said she needs to show better decorum, even if she was not on city time, because her behavior reflects on other poll workers, the city of Woonsocket, and her favored candidate.
“It doesn’t matter if you were working or not,” Tetreault said. “... You were representing Denise Sierra, and this doesn’t look good for her either.”
Board members said Charron and all poll workers need to conduct themselves with respect at all times as representatives of the community. Board Clerk Anthony Gabrielle and member Jeffrey Gaulin asked for assurance that this behavior won’t repeat. While Charron admitted to using foul language, telling Mancieri to “F himself,” she said she only lashed out because she felt threatened and harassed after being repeatedly approached. Mancieri said he only approached her once on the parking issue.
Charron noted that Gaulin is the husband of Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s assistant Sue Gaulin, saying his ability to be impartial in the decision about her was not so different from her serving impartially at the polls. Tetreault responded, saying that while the board is appointed by the mayor’s office, they are approved by the council, which found no conflict when appointing members.
While expressing displeasure with Charron’s behavior, board members ultimately approved Charron to be a poll worker on Nov. 8. As previously stated, Charron will not work more early voting days by her own choice.
Mancieri also questioned posts shared by Charron on Facebook, some of which have since been deleted. One post, according to Mancieri, read, “I see dead people. What are dead people doing? They’re voting by mail.” Charron questioned Mancieri “stalking” her page.
“There is free speech in this country,” she said.
Charron, getting emotional, said she believed in the electoral process her whole life “except I have no faith in it any longer.”
“I have no faith in this, I have no faith in that box outside, the people carrying it in the building, and I have no faith in that machine downstairs,” she said. “I have no faith that the presidential election that I worked at the last time – the ballot count was off and nobody questioned it.”
“Then why do you want to work in this building or for this board if you don’t have any faith in this process?” Mancieri asked.
“Because if I don’t do it, then you’re going to have all your people do it, that’s why,” Charron responded. “I’m a fair person when I work my polls.”
Before the board made their decision, Narducci acknowledged there had been no previous issues or complaints while Charron worked past elections and there was “nothing statutorily” to prevent her from continuing. Answering a question by Mancieri about an improved poll worker screening process, Narducci said he would love to thoroughly screen volunteers, but he already has a hard time finding the roughly 120 election workers needed.
“If something happens on election day, we’ll have to address it on election day,” he said.
Narducci said prior to Tuesday’s meeting that Charron has been a moderator for several years and before that was a supervisor. He decided to bring in poll workers to help with early voting, including Charron. On day two of early voting, he said he received a phone call from the State Board of Elections informing him that they’d received a complaint that the local board had someone working while supporting the write-in campaign for Sierra. They affirmed that there’s nothing in election law barring Charron from serving as an official, though sharing her freedom of expression within a polling location would mean immediate removal. There was no complaint that she was doing anything wrong during early voting, he said, and she worked several shifts before informing him on Oct. 26 that she would not be doing any more early voting but would be back on election day.
Baldelli-Hunt this week said she would never dream of having a campaign manager work the polls, saying one doesn’t want to give the appearance of impropriety. Even if it’s a gray area in the law, she said, one should err on the side of caution. After a poll worker goes on public TV and radio openly stating they are running a write-in campaign, there’s no way anyone at the polling place is going to see them as objective, she said.
Baldelli-Hunt, running with no official candidate on the ballot opposing her, said her focus is strictly on Nov. 8 and trying to change the complexion of the current City Council so Woonsocket can move forward.
