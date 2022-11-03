WOONSOCKET – The battle lines in Woonsocket next Tuesday are clear, with the mayor who was removed from office, Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, campaigning against the four people who worked to remove her and in support of seven challengers.

Trips through the city show many properties with signs highlighting one team or the other, with a smattering of others maintaining an eclectic mix giving no indication of what side they fall on.

Ida
Ida

Nah, I don’t see dead people, but I DO see a ton of childish behavior by many. Geez people, set the example for our children. Act like adults please!

James Peters
James Peters

Woonsocket is moving backward no matter who gets elected. That being said, it was great fun voting against the current crew!

sw02895
sw02895

Basically Civil war in Woonsocket ... Good VS Evil The Baldelli Hunt team will do ANYTHING to be in power ... So many lies.. So much twisting of facts ... I will be glad when the election is over ... After being impeached in disgrace should NOT be able to take office if there was any justice ... I will be writing in Denise Sierra for mayor on Election day ... #DeniseSierraForMayor

