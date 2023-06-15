WOONSOCKET – Though the Woonsocket High School Class of 2023 was supposed to be the last class to graduate on Barry Field, they made the most of the alternative circumstances on a rainy Friday afternoon, June 9, and gathered in the auditorium with family and friends to celebrate their many accomplishments the past four years.
Daishnay Francis and Matthew Cusson, president and vice president of the junior class, were masters of ceremonies and began the celebration by welcoming everyone.
“Today we celebrate the most important event of our school year, this is the day in which the Woonsocket community recognizes the culmination of your hard work and accomplishments over the past 13 years. Most importantly, we honor your commitment to your education and to your future,” said Supt. Patrick McGee. He encouraged the class to take risks in the future, quoting hockey great Wayne Gretsky, “you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.”
“What Wayne Gretsky is telling us is to not be afraid to leave our comfort zones. To make no attempt to do something guarantees failure 100 percent of the time,” he said. He named greats such as Walt Disney, Michael Jordan, and Abraham Lincoln, all of whom experienced failure many times in their lives but were able to overcome it with successful legacies left behind.
The Woonsocket School Committee was represented by Chairperson Paul Bourget, who recognized parents, teachers, and staff.
“Your diploma will be your calling card, it’s the next stop, you’ll be alums of Woonsocket High School,” he said.
City Council President Christopher Beauchamp extended his congratulations to the class, explaining that Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was not in attendance due to a personal commitment. Beauchamp encouraged the class to think about time and how fleeting it is.
“Time is not our friend sometimes,” he said. “So set your dreams, your goals, your desires, and make a path to get to them,” he added.
After a performance of “Hello, Goodbye” by the Woonsocket Senior Rock Band under the direction of Christopher Depot and Abigail Mills, salutatorian Daneisha Rodriguez recalled the last four years as nothing but challenging. Rodriguez, who received a full scholarship to Brown University in the fall, said some of the negative experiences we all experience are just as important as the positive ones because they shape us.
“As someone who has dealt with homelessness, the death of a loved one, and mental health challenges during the last three years, I can tell you life is not always easy, but I can tell you these negative experiences have a purpose, they lead to resilience,” she said.
She quoted Taylor Swift’s song “August,” reminding her class to not “forget to live through the hope of it all.”
Teacher of the Year Brett Coderre presented students Allison Sutthippan and Jacob Orlando with the Teresa Pereira Award, given to students who exemplify Novan Pride and awarded by their classmates. Pereira graduated in 1953 as the first female class president, and died in Narragansett trying to save a friend from drowning.
Valedictorian Alexandra Hay, who will also be attending Brown alongside her friend Rodriguez, said the gowns that they wore not only represented Woonsocket High School, but “are covered in gold rays of our future.”
“Even though we’ll move our tassels to the left, our high school experiences do not need to be left behind,” she said. She said though they are a class with an unusual dynamic experience, who better to take on the world than the class of 2023.
“May the sun never set on our dreams,” she said.
Class President Vincenzo Vizzari said he was disappointed to not graduate on Barry Field, a field he grew up playing on, but acknowledged the accomplishments of the class and encouraged individuals to stand if staff, teacher, or any administrator had an impact on their lives up to graduation.
Two members of the Class of 1973 who graduated 50 years ago, Shayla Labor and Louise Frame looked back on their graduation when Woonsocket High School was a new building.
“It’s hard to believe half a century ago, on June 8 1973, 377 young people in these same chairs walked across this same stage and celebrated their graduation in much of all the feelings that we shared,” said Labor.
Principal Jeffrey Guiot was the last to speak before the students received their diplomas, describing this class as “perfectly imperfect.”
“We’ve had quarantines, distance learning, lots of classes with no cameras on, hybrid learning, masks, no masks, sports, no sports, dances, no dances, virtual graduations, and everything else in between,” he said.
“You have lived through so much during high school, a time that the world may never experience again,” he added.
Guiot said this class is strong, resilient, and ready for what’s next for their future.
