WOONSOCKET – The 14th Main Street Holiday Stroll will take place this Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 7 p.m. from Market Square to Monument Square. The city and Holiday Stroll Committee have again partnered with the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative to bring the event to life.
The Holiday Stroll Committee consists of Adam Brunetti, Steve Casey, Debra Hunt, Garrett Mancieri, Cindy Thibodeau, and other volunteers. The Public Works Department has been decorating downtown for the event.
“The goal is to bring people downtown and have them check out all the businesses,” says Casey, who with his wife Debra has led the event.
Casey says residents will be able to discover new businesses and participate in a scavenger hunt. Each business that wants to participate will place an icon somewhere to identify themselves, and residents will have to go looking for them. Whoever has a sheet filled up with icons will win a prize worth a couple hundred dollars.
“The businesses, you know, try to stay open, or at least let people come in and see what they do, and see what they have available,” said Casey.
He said the Holiday Stroll is an opportunity to showcase local talent. In the past, the Holiday Stroll has hosted acts such as the Mount St. Charles Bell Ringers, while this year they will be hosting Villanova Middle School’s Choir, with an appearance from other local acts.
He said that as the event gets closer, everyone who is involved in the planning process is geared up to make sure everything runs smoothly.
Other activities at the event will include a Christmas tree decorating contest, a Santa Claus visit, horse-drawn carriage rides, trolley rides, and other family-friendly activities. There will also be many food trucks.
At River Island Park, said Casey, the city will be putting on a Winter Wonderland-themed event featuring entertainment, a petting zoo, stilt walker, fire juggler, and ice and wood carvings.
Casey thanked all the sponsors of the event, including the administration and the committee, for taking the time and effort to plan the event.
