WOONSOCKET – The 14th Main Street Holiday Stroll will take place this Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 7 p.m. from Market Square to Monument Square. The city and Holiday Stroll Committee have again partnered with the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative to bring the event to life.

The Holiday Stroll Committee consists of Adam Brunetti, Steve Casey, Debra Hunt, Garrett Mancieri, Cindy Thibodeau, and other volunteers. The Public Works Department has been decorating downtown for the event.

