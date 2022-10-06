Top staff in Woonsocket schools
Educators from Woonsocket celebrate their awards during a Woonsocket School Committee meeting on Sept. 28.

WOONSOCKET – Supt. Patrick McGee recognized a Sept. 28 meeting as one of the best School Committee meetings of the year, as he honored several staff members from Woonsocket who have gone above and beyond in their roles.

Rep. Bob Phillips said the awards he gave out were special, as lawmakers recognize the work that these teachers are doing every day.

