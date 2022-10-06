WOONSOCKET – Supt. Patrick McGee recognized a Sept. 28 meeting as one of the best School Committee meetings of the year, as he honored several staff members from Woonsocket who have gone above and beyond in their roles.
Rep. Bob Phillips said the awards he gave out were special, as lawmakers recognize the work that these teachers are doing every day.
Administrator of the Year went to Office of Facilities, Transportation, Registration, and Technology COO Al Notarianni. McGee described Notarianni as “always the first one to say good morning when he walks by someone in the office. He said Notarianni often works nights and weekends and volunteered his time during COVID to ensure meals and technology were provided across the city. He also donated 50 toys to last year’s toy drive, and always gets plants for the office.
“He has undertaken the largest non-educational department in the district with 85 employees serving all facilities and technology needs,” said McGee.
Former Golden Apple Award winner Renee DiCenso was announced as Teacher of the Year. McGee described DiCenso as “an individual who makes you feel welcome at all times, comes to work each and every day with a smile on her face, and is ready for whatever the day brings.” During the pandemic, DiCenso continued to deal with everyday illnesses and scraped knees, all with love and compassion, and provided “exactly what we all needed during the stress of the pandemic,” he said.
“She is always going above and beyond each and every day for all of us at Savoie and for the district,” said McGee.
“The passion she has for your work, the love she shows to people each and every day doesn’t go unnoticed,” he said.
Paige Stefanik, a paraprofessional for the Woonsocket Education Department for 27 years, was announced as the Paraprofessional of the Year. McGee described Stefanik as “reliable, responsible, and a role model for the students in the classroom.” A teacher wrote that she was incredibly fortunate to have Stefanik in the past 8 years as part of her team in the classroom.
“She helps to create and foster a safe, supportive and enriching learning environment for each student,” said McGee. “She is kind, caring and compassionate.”
Amanda Huguenin was announced as Secretary of the Year. She started working as a paraprofessional at Harris Elementary School in 2015, and then went to secretary and Skyward specialist.
“She is kind and generous with each student, each staff member, and every parent or caretaker who walks into the main office at Harris School, even knowing all students by name,” added McGee. McGee went on to say that as secretary, she makes decisions based on what is best for each and every student.
Raymond Masse was named Custodial/Maintenance Employee of the Year. He started working for Woonsocket schools in 2015, and has always been willing to help out whenever and wherever, said McGee. He always comes to work early, stays late, and also works weekends.
“Students and staff love him, even high-fiving him when they see him in the hallway,” said Masse.
McGee announced Linda Tracy as Support Staff Person of the Year, being employed since 2018 as a “valued member of the technology department.” Tracy was described by her fellow colleagues as addressing technical issues in a timely manner and possessing a natural talent for analyzing issues and providing solutions.
“Each day she provides the same level of dedication and support for our faculty, staff, students, and families,” said McGee.
The School Committee also welcomed the Woonsocket High School Peer Mentors, and Karen Barbosa described the work they have completed so far in the school year. Barbosa described being involved in the peer mentorship program for more than a decade, and she has been able to see it grow immensely. When COVID hit, the School Department had to retool, and they saw a surge of student interest, she said. Recently, mentors participated in suicide awareness training at the University of Rhode Island in partnership with the Collins Foundation, and the ultimate goal is to get more peer mentors trained in suicide first aid and awareness.
School Committee Chairperson Paul Bourget said these students are “an incredible bunch of individuals,” as they are working hard to make Woonsocket High School a better place.
“You’re what makes Woonsocket High School the amazing school that it is,” said McGee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.