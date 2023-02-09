WOONSOCKET – The city will soon initiate formation of the Woonsocket Equity Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board to build on the progress made by the previous Racism Policy Review Advisory Board and keep the conversation moving on positive change.
The City Council on Monday approved a resolution from Councilor Garrett Mancieri initiating the formation of the board. Mancieri said members of the previous board did a great job, and believes a new board could help Woonsocket further become more inclusive and reflective of the many races and cultural backgrounds reflected here.
During last year’s campaigns, he said, a common theme was that residents want more outreach, communication and conversation on this topic, and while it’s great that everyone comes together for this cause on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, too often there’s little or no action to follow up.
He said the board would consist of 11 people, and as with the previous board, be led by Thomas Gray.
Mancieri said he hopes the committee, with designees from each council member, the mayor, and two members from the city’s MLK committee, will have some great ideas on better outreach and making Woonsocket a more inclusive place.
Other council members agreed, with Council President Chris Beauchamp saying the more people deciding what’s best for the city, the better.
“We need to include everybody as much as we can,” he said, adding that there’s been a lot of encouraging conversation recently about good things happening in the city.
Appointments will be made after officials solicit interest from people who want to be part of the board.
