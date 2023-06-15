WOONSOCKET – The sale of water from Woonsocket to North Smithfield looks promising, said officials Tuesday as they discussed a potential contract between the city and neighboring town.
North Smithfield needed the assurance from Woonsocket officials that they are interested in the agreement, according to City Council President Chris Beauchamp, and council members Tuesday appeared willing to move ahead.
Beauchamp said it is clear that the city has a surplus of water to offer to the town for a potential water line expansion as part of the Route 146 reconstruction project.
The project would bring a 12-inch water main from Dowling Village to Sayles Hill Road, before looping back to the North Smithfield development.
Businesses along both sides of the highway, including Pytko Construction, North Smithfield Auto Body, Lakeside Pools and many more, would benefit.
“Beside the nominal PUC-regulated price that we can get for the water, we’ll be asking for some fee that the city of Woonsocket will receive that is above and beyond what the water is priced at, which we can’t change, almost like a host fee, if you will,” said Beauchamp.
Beauchamp said North Smithfield is being proactive in protecting the well water of businesses in the area, referencing the contamination of wells a couple of years back. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation had explored the possibility of connecting Dowling Village to a public water source at the start of construction there, but developers didn’t end up pursuing it.
City Councilor Brian Thompson said Tuesday that he would support a sale, with provisions in a contract that would prevent North Smithfield from potentially “stealing” businesses from Woonsocket.
“I think strengthening the whole northern Rhode Island area by allowing us to be able to expand the water capacity to some extent is a good thing,” said City Councilor David Soucy.
Officials said North Smithfield leaders have generally been positive about an agreement to this point.
Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino said North Smithfield and Woonsocket had an original contract for water that has since expired and was never renewed due to a dispute over substandard pipelines in North Smithfield.
“I don’t think a letter (of support) is going to harm anybody, but the agreement would be multifaceted,” he said, adding that they would have to also consider the 600 customers that Woonsocket provides water to in North Smithfield.
Resident Lorraine Corey, who asked the council to open up the meeting to discussion, asked to consider using the water as a bargaining tool to bring businesses in instead of selling the water to North Smithfield.
In other matters, the council voted to move on to phase two of construction of a combined public and charter school at Dunn Park.
Councilor John Ward opposed the idea of the financing plan, as Civic Builders, the company in charge of the project, would have to buy the land from the city only for the city to buy it back. He said he’s concerned about how the project might impact state funding in the future.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said building another school in the Fairmount area is important, as the city previously lost Second Avenue School and Fifth Avenue School. The money from the sale of the land would be used to build scattered play spaces in the area for children.
