WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library has announced the return of their annual Poetry Contest. Anyone can submit a poem to be judged in five age groups, grade K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12, and Adult.
First, second, and third place winners will be chosen for each category. Please include your name, age group, address, and phone number on your submission. Students should include the name of their teacher.
Entries for grades 6 and up must be typed. Only two entries per person please. Poems will be accepted from April 1 through April 30. A ceremony in May will be held to award prizes, and the winners will have the chance to read their poem to the audience.
Poems can be dropped off in person at the Young Adult desk at the library, emailed to edwardfa@gmail.com or sent by mail to the Woonsocket Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
