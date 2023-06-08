WOONSOCKET – For months, representatives from Woonsocket Little League have been working on major renovations at Hartnett Field, 490 Aylsworth Ave.
The facility has been around for more than 50 years, according to Ed Lee, field maintenance manager for Woonsocket Little League, and was named after Chicago Cubs catcher Gabby Hartnett, who was born in Woonsocket.
In April, the league voted to fund a large-scale renovation to Hartnett Field that included tearing down the old rusty batting cages, leveling the infield, laying new sod, aerating and over-seeding the outfield and laying down a new red clay/sand mix infield. The children involved in the league were moved to Menard Field, but have been able to practice and play back at the Hartnett field since last Wednesday.
Woonsocket Little League was established in 2013, when East Woonsocket and Northern Bernon Little Leagues decided to merge. The league has a mission to provide a strong developmental baseball and softball program for Woonsocket children that is fun and safe for our players, parents, and volunteers.
“Without Ed Lee, this project would have never been completed,” said Mike St. Germain, the league’s manager.
The price of renovations was about $18,000, but according to Lee, they still have some little things here and there to complete including the scoreboard and the rest of the fencing that continues off the property.
Lee, who is now retired and has been living in the city for more than 40 years, spending a lot of time putting in work at the field.
“When the trucks came, they dumped the piles of clay here and there, and from there it was wheelbarrows and shovels,” said Lee.
According to both Lee and St. Germain, City Council President Chris Beauchamp was important in securing the materials at a discounted rate and also spent time lending a hand in rolling out the outfield and laying the sod. Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino helped help clear rotted trees around the facility.
Chris Scothon and his crew at Digger’s Landscaping brought in heavy machinery and were responsible for clearing, leveling, and installing the new infield at no charge to the league. Lee’s son, Eric Lee, was one of many who were also responsible and a big help in getting everything finished along with Tim McGorty, vice president.
St. Germain mentioned many people who were part of the project, including Elizabeth Pedro, Dennis Rainville, Kerrie Berard, Tommy Brien, and treasurer of Woonsocket Little League Marabeth Ishley. He also thanked Rachel Ann Miale for the putting in the time to reschedule games when the field was being worked on.
Lee said that though he has seen the participation in baseball among young ones dwindle, he and his team have been receiving lots of compliments on the new field and hope parents will continue to get their children involved in outside activities and sports.
“I love to see kids playing on good fields,” said Lee. “In my opinion, good baseball players come from good baseball fields.”
St. Germain told The Breeze that there is no one in the city that cares more about the players than Lee, who has also spent many years coaching.
