WOONSOCKET – The city has yet another job opening after Kenneth Kirkland resigned as city planner 16 months into the job.
“It was neither an easy nor painless decision to make,” stated Kirkland in his resignation letter. “I have accepted a position with a salary that better balances with the cost of living.”
The letter was dated Aug. 4, but Planning Director Mike Debroisse confirmed that Kirkland gave Woonsocket a three-week notice prior to his departure.
Debroisse, who worked closely with the city planner on updating Woonsocket’s comprehensive plan, denied rumors of Kirkland leaving due to unpleasant work conditions.
“Regardless of what some people may say out there, it’s not a toxic environment, it’s just the way the world is right now,” Debroisse told the Planning Board on Tuesday.
In Kirkland’s letter, he said, “I am beyond grateful for having the opportunity to work in this department and serve the city and mayor.”
Despite efforts to match Kirkland’s new offer, Debroisse told board members that the city was unsuccessful in attempted salary negotiations, thus causing Kirkland to resign.
Planning Board members suggested that Kirkland will now work in Cranston as assistant city planner. They said they were told by Kirkland that he was not looking for a new job, and the city of Cranston approached him about the position.
Kirkland left a detailed exit briefing outlining the current and ongoing projects so whoever fills his position is aware of all necessary information.
He mentioned in his resignation letter that he is available to the mayor at all times by all methods if the city needs clarification on projects, “or a professional opinion, understanding and or regarding a particular topic, on or off the record.”
Debroisse said he feels that like other municipalities, Woonsocket is simply going through “growing pains,” adding that the search for a new planner is already started.
“Hopefully we get that new city planner quickly to continue on with the comprehensive plan, which is still progressively moving forward,” he said.
Debroisse said the Planning Department is still “full speed ahead” on working on the comprehensive plan, and he believes his office is more than capable of continuing this work despite not currently having a planner.
Woonsocket has also gained a new Zoning Official, Joseph Rollins. Rollins has been in the position for about two weeks, but so far, he said Tuesday, he’d described everything and everyone as “fantastic.”
Prior to becoming zoning official, Rollins was an attorney working for various telecommunications companies. In that role, he said he gained experience with permitting and zoning.
Rollins told the Planning Board that he’s already getting the hang of things, and Debroisse confirmed, saying that Rollins is learning very quickly.
Rollins also said he was able to have several discussions with Kirkland, which helped him to further understand Woonsocket’s current projects.
