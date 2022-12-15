WOONSOCKET – As the weather outside got a bit more frightful, cars lined the front of 73 Roberta Ave., tuning in to 95.1 FM to watch the Christmas light show put on by city resident Matt Mello.
As another car arrived, Mello ran into his house to grab candy canes and glow bracelets for the children who sat in the back seat.
“I just stumbled across this online,” Mello told The Breeze, as 9,000 lights shone from the front of his home. He says he discovered Xlights, a free and open source program that enables one to design, create and play amazing lighting displays through the use of DMX controllers, ethernet controllers and more.
Mello has been putting on the show for the past couple of years, but only recently moved to Woonsocket. There are individuals across the world who participate in Xlights, and Mello refers to a friend in Bellingham whose show is even bigger than his is.
“It’s all computerized. Well, actually, it’s a little Raspberry Pi that runs the show,” he said, referencing a small computer with two control panels that connects to the lights.
All songs correspond to the lights that appear on his home. Visitors can request certain songs listed on Mello’s website.
Mello works long hours as a train engineer. Putting together the light show every year is a process, he added, but something that he enjoys doing and he’s already planning for next year.
“Some people are artistic, some people aren’t, I’m not artistic,” he says, adding that it’s all about setting everything up how one likes it. Though Xlights is a free download online, Mello uses his own money to purchase the light designs including his tree and wreaths that hang on his garage.
“People will have blinders on and go, oh my god,” he added, joking that as people drive by they often tend to block residents who are viewing the show. Those who use Xlights are like a family who help each other with their various displays.
