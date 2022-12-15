73 Roberta Ave.
Matt Mello puts on a holiday lights show at his home on Roberta Avenue in Woonsocket.

 Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere

WOONSOCKET – As the weather outside got a bit more frightful, cars lined the front of 73 Roberta Ave., tuning in to 95.1 FM to watch the Christmas light show put on by city resident Matt Mello.

As another car arrived, Mello ran into his house to grab candy canes and glow bracelets for the children who sat in the back seat.

