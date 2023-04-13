WOONSOCKET – A medical marijuana shop can proceed with the process of opening after previously being denied a special use permit by the Woonsocket Zoning Board. A Superior Court judge recently overturned that earlier decision.
RMI Compassion Center, which is officially registered as a nonprofit corporation, was set to open in Walnut Hill Plaza after winning a license to operate in Rhode Island in a state lottery held back in 2021. However, because the Zoning Board denied its special use permit to open, the facility was held back from opening.
Zoning Board members at the time said they were not in favor of the special use permit due to the facility’s proximity to children, and that granting the special use permit would disrupt the “harmony” of the community. Concerns were also raised on how close it would be to a nearby methadone clinic.
At the time, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt also voiced her opposition to the compassion center, stating that it was in close proximity to high volumes of children visiting, as well as to housing.
Paul Isikwe, president of the RMI Compassion Center, said he was attracted to the idea of opening a dispensary after doing research and learning about northern Rhode Island. He said proximity was key for individuals to receive treatment for their medical issues, as there are no nearby Rhode Island stores.
“It was a dry spot for compassion centers,” he told The Breeze.
Woonsocket’s zoning ordinance only allows some medical marijuana dispensaries in certain areas of the city, which brought Isikwe to the Zoning Board early last year.
After review of the local decision, Superior Court Judge R. David Cruise found that the applicant met the “burden for a special use permit pursuant to § 15.8-2 of the Woonsocket zoning ordinance, and the application should have been granted.”
“My client and I were thrilled with the judge’s decision,” said Isikwe’s attorney, Christine Fitta.
According to Fitta, the Zoning Board had been relying on a previous statutory provision of the ordinance that had since been amended. Though the business would be located next to a trampoline park, it is not located within 1,000 feet of a pre-existing public or private school, or within 200 feet of the property line of a nursery or a Head Start facility. Isikwe also met all the requirements for a special use permit for a compassion center.
“My client is very dedicated to providing the medical benefits of medicinal marijuana, especially to those in the area who have a medical marijuana card and who are suffering from infirmities that would be elevated from medical marijuana,” said Fitta.
Isikwe said he’s excited to continue the process of opening up the RMI compassion center to help others.
