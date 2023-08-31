WOONSOCKET — Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt says there is potentially more exciting news coming in the future related to improvement and tie-in work along the Truman Bypass to the city’s Main Street area.
Project plans were shared with the City Council two weeks ago, and the mayor has elaborated on them a bit since, but would not disclose what the potential new news could be.
“We’re not ready to release it just yet,” she said of what’s planned.
The project will create a bridge from Main Street to the street designed to bypass it, while also helping the environment, according to the mayor.
The design renderings for the project are at 30 percent complete, and the city is working with engineers Fuss & ONeill.
The new Truman Bypass will have a pedestrian bridge and swales and vegetated channels, designed to store and/or convey runoff and remove pollutants.
“One of the things that DEM likes is when a raindrop hits the surface somewhere, they like it to go in the ground there,” City Planner Mike Debroisse said. A rain drop further traveling down and ending up in the Blackstone River would run the risk of being contaminated, he said.
The project would also remove the jersey barriers on the city bike path, add new lighting, add permeable pavers to the Court Street Bridge, and an emergency exit on Allen Street, as well as incorporate signage to educate the public on the use of swales and how they are useful for the environment.
According to Debroisse, the administration was utilizing funds from a grant received from Southeast New England Program (SNEP), a comprehensive effort to restore and protect the region’s coastal waters and watersheds.
SNEP works in partnership with stakeholders to promote a resilient ecosystem of clean water, healthy and diverse habitats, and sustainable communities in the region.
The mayor confirmed again last week that the benches incorporated into the design of the Truman Bypass will have middle armrests. She said she is a firm believer in having center armrests as it makes an individual sit on one side of the bench or the other, and senior citizens need support to lift themselves up off the bench to get up.
“I don’t know if it’s from the pandemic or what it is, but even benches that we already have that can fit three individuals, you do not find three individuals sitting near each other anymore,” she said, and the city has now gone with a smaller bench going forward for Truman Drive.
Baldelli-Hunt previously responded to comments on the center armrests being “anti-homeless architecture.”
“My suggestion to them is that whatever cause, whatever cause is close to their heart, then work to resolve the problems surrounding that cause and stop looking for cheap media coverage,” she said.
“I won’t respond to pure stupidity,” she added.
Woonsocket will receive credit for the amount of impervious surface they remove in the area, as they are working in conjunction with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. According to Debroisse, the bypass has about 4.31 acres of impervious surface, and would see a reduction of 1.5 acres, equaling $861,979 in a cash match.
“Instead of having an area that looks like a mini highway, it’s going to be more inviting and look more like green space and a park,” said the mayor.
“And where you look at it and you say, hey, let’s go take a walk down, or a bike right down that bikeway, and try to draw people into the area as we continue to build the downtown, and then also help environmentally as well,” she added.
The city won’t have any additional municipal costs from this project, according to Debroisse and Baldelli-Hunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.