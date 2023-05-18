WOONSOCKET – May 31 will be the date the City Council discusses Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s proposed budget for 2024 after the mayor submitted the budget on Monday.

The budget, according to the mayor, recommends no increases to the city’s current property tax rates, and again reflects the state’s complete phase-out of the motor vehicle tax.

Jim Cournoyer
Jim Cournoyer

The City of Woonsocket spends in excess of $175 million per year.

As even Councilman Soucy - who was happy to close his eyes and look the other way on this issue, which was one of the charges contained in the Mayor’s removal complaint - notes that it is “disturbing” that the Council has only received three reports in the past 18 months.

That’s completely unacceptable and inexcusable. If this happened anywhere else, people would be fired.

Ms. Johnston famously lied under oath during the mayor’s removal hearings when she testified under oath that she was never “given a copy of the [police] contracts” before the Council passed them on July 25 2022. That was a lie.

In FACT, Johnston was indeed provided a copy of the contracts …on TWO separate occasions PRIOR to the Council’s ratification on July 25th.

She received a copy on July 6th from the Law Department. She also received a copy (for the second time) on July 21st when the July 25th Public Hearing was posted.

Ms. Johnston’s act is getting old and at some point the Council will need to act.

On the one hand, the Mayor touted Ms. Johnston's “29 years” of experience when naming her the Finance Director, but on the other hand, Ms. Johnston says she has only been in the job three weeks. Nonsense.

The Finance Department is required BY LAW to provide MONTHLY financial reports.

If Ms. Johnston and the Mayor spent half as much time and energy just doing their jobs as opposed to trying to hide information and making excuses, the City would be far better off.

That said, perhaps if they paid Ms. Johnston her a Stipend she could get the work done.

Jean Luc
Jean Luc

It absolutely drives me crazy that D'Agostino, who is the director of Public Works, gets to join in on the discussion of the Finance Dept. Of course, he should speak on funds that have to do with his department only, but it seems that he is now part of the Mayor's office. He gets to put his two cents in on everything that happens in the city. Who is this guy? I have never seen other Public Works Directors who have as much power as he does.

Meathead Versus The Archie Bunkers Of America
Meathead Versus The Archie Bunkers Of America

Jean, I believe Woonsocket may actually hold the State record for longest-running town with so many interchangeable department "heads" wielding supreme and broad overlapping powers relating to everything that goes on within the city.

[beam][beam][beam][beam][beam]

