WOONSOCKET – May 31 will be the date the City Council discusses Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s proposed budget for 2024 after the mayor submitted the budget on Monday.
The budget, according to the mayor, recommends no increases to the city’s current property tax rates, and again reflects the state’s complete phase-out of the motor vehicle tax.
Baldelli-Hunt said the budget with no increase to property tax rates recognizes that residents may have had their purchasing power and savings “eaten up” by inflation, and that many are still recovering financially from the pandemic.
“To not raise property tax rates this year, my finance team, headed by Director Cindy Johnston and I had to make tough choices in cutting back on requested departmental expenditures and projects,” said Baldelli-Hunt.
“I look forward to working with our City Council in the coming weeks to pass this proposed budget, and keep the city moving in a positive direction,” she added.
The council didn’t discuss Baldelli-Hunt’s proposed budget during Monday’s meeting, but conversation revolved heavily around transparency on monthly financial reports.
An ordinance amendment, put forth by Councilor Garrett Mancieri, calls for the enterprise funds, funds outside typical processes, to be included in monthly financial reports to the council along with revenue collections, fund balance, bid posting, bid award activity, and revenue collections.
Mancieri said there are many projects on the horizon that were funded through this account, and it would be helpful to know the monthly balance when making serious decisions in the future regarding the budget.
Councilor David Soucy agreed, saying the more the council is educated on the balance, the more educated decisions they can make.
“To not get regular monthly (financial) reports from the Finance Department, I’ve been quiet about it, but to not get it, is disturbing to me,” said Soucy, saying the council had only received three in the past 18 months.
Finance Director Cindy Johnston, who said she was appointed to the position three weeks ago, had given the council the February and March reports. She told Soucy that they would have received April’s, but she thought it was more important to meet the deadline of the proposed budget.
“You will be getting April 1 and financial reports going forward on time,” she said.
Councilor Brian Thompson asked why Mancieri’s piece of legislation needed to happen in the first place, with Councilor John Ward saying the legislation was created originally and “written to put the point across that we were getting nothing.”
Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino told the council that they should take some time to understand the funds with Johnston.
Thompson said he agreed, however his oversight ability on the funds is his concern, as he just wants to see what is going in and coming out. D’Agostino reassured him that if it is more than $100,000, the council gets to vote on it, and once they pass the budget it’s under his discretion.
“I would disagree with you on that, director,” said Thompson.
“You can disagree all you want, those are the facts,” replied D’Agostino.
Baldelli-Hunt said that she agreed with D’Agostino, as there was terminology regarding the enterprise fund that councilors wouldn’t understand unless they took the time to go in and learn about it.
She said she would prefer that councilors reach out directly.
“A simple phone call to just say, hey, we’d like to also have the enterprise fund be a part of the report? OK, no problem,” she said.
She said that instead of having this type of dialogue during the meeting, their books are open, and Woonsocket is a “tight ship.” She said she and her team have had surpluses after every budget and have kept the tax rate the same.
“Nothing here that’s not available to everyone,” she said.
Later on in the meeting, Director Cindy Johnston suggested a workshop in which the monthly reports could be gone over with her. This came after Ward suggested bids are supposed to be a part of the monthly reports as Mancieri was curious to know details regarding D’Agostino awarding a $13,000 bid for wetlands restoration after the city removed a homeless encampment on Truman Drive.
“As I said earlier, I am new to this position, I am well aware of the reports that need to be done, they are quite numerous and I’ve asked for a workshop to go over them,” said Johnston. She said it seems as if every meeting there’s legislation for another report.
After a heated exchanged between Mancieri and D’Agostino regarding details of the bid, Mancieri appeared on WNRI on Tuesday and said it was in his opinion that all bids should be made accessible to the public, as it was up to the City Council to oversee this spending on behalf of taxpayers. Mancieri said taxpayers should not even be paying the $13,000.
“This whole thing could have been avoided if it were done a different way,” said Mancieri.
Council President Chris Beauchamp said he didn’t want to burden any department that was short-staffed, but he will be sure to go over reports with Johnston and he is very happy she will be getting them to the council on time.
(3) comments
The City of Woonsocket spends in excess of $175 million per year.
As even Councilman Soucy - who was happy to close his eyes and look the other way on this issue, which was one of the charges contained in the Mayor’s removal complaint - notes that it is “disturbing” that the Council has only received three reports in the past 18 months.
That’s completely unacceptable and inexcusable. If this happened anywhere else, people would be fired.
Ms. Johnston famously lied under oath during the mayor’s removal hearings when she testified under oath that she was never “given a copy of the [police] contracts” before the Council passed them on July 25 2022. That was a lie.
In FACT, Johnston was indeed provided a copy of the contracts …on TWO separate occasions PRIOR to the Council’s ratification on July 25th.
She received a copy on July 6th from the Law Department. She also received a copy (for the second time) on July 21st when the July 25th Public Hearing was posted.
Ms. Johnston’s act is getting old and at some point the Council will need to act.
On the one hand, the Mayor touted Ms. Johnston's “29 years” of experience when naming her the Finance Director, but on the other hand, Ms. Johnston says she has only been in the job three weeks. Nonsense.
The Finance Department is required BY LAW to provide MONTHLY financial reports.
If Ms. Johnston and the Mayor spent half as much time and energy just doing their jobs as opposed to trying to hide information and making excuses, the City would be far better off.
That said, perhaps if they paid Ms. Johnston her a Stipend she could get the work done.
It absolutely drives me crazy that D'Agostino, who is the director of Public Works, gets to join in on the discussion of the Finance Dept. Of course, he should speak on funds that have to do with his department only, but it seems that he is now part of the Mayor's office. He gets to put his two cents in on everything that happens in the city. Who is this guy? I have never seen other Public Works Directors who have as much power as he does.
Jean, I believe Woonsocket may actually hold the State record for longest-running town with so many interchangeable department "heads" wielding supreme and broad overlapping powers relating to everything that goes on within the city.
[beam][beam][beam][beam][beam]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.