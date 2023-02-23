WOONSOCKET – The political football that is the Woonsocket Housing Authority and its management landed squarely in the middle of council chambers at City Hall on Monday.
Questions over Executive Director Vasiliki Milios resigning from her position and the validity of the appointment of Michael Dubois to the WHA board have sent accusations rocketing back and forth.
Board member Steve D’Agostino, who is also public works director for the city, took issue Monday with Councilor John Ward’s comments on a radio show.
“You stated that the mayor of the city runs the housing authority, that couldn’t be more false,” said D’Agostino.
He added that Ward also claimed Chairperson Michael Houle was running the WHA, which according to D’Agostino, was also false. Ward had apparently claimed that he contacted HUD and asked them to step in to remove the commissioners. D’Agostino said everything the board has decided on had been in accordance with the law, and it did not matter to him if it was Dubois or John Egan, the person the mayor claimed she appointed, who gets the position.
Ward said Monday that he couldn’t get a legal opinion from the solicitor regarding the decision to not let Dubois sit on the board, and it is not up to the legal team at the WHA to decide that. Dubois had conclusive evidence of his appointment, including an appointment letter from former interim Mayor Dan Gendron, Ward said.
“Their attorney to make an opinion on something is ludicrous,” said Ward.
“I asked three times, I don’t know why it’s so difficult to render an opinion that is clear, concise, and conclusive evidence,” he added.
D’Agostino said that as a commissioner he is demanding an opinion from the solicitor and WHA attorneys for his own sake, but Ward said he struggles with the fact that this was a simple appointment that still hasn’t been decided months later.
Solicitor Michael Lepizzera said there were people in the room Monday who think he has the final say on this, but it’s ultimately up to a Superior Court judge.
Councilor Brian Thompson asked if the city will have to defend Dubois in court because there was a letter of appointment, which was mentioned by Ward.
“I’ve stayed out of it and will continue to stay out of it,” said Thompson.
Lepizzera said the judge will make the final decision on the appointment. Ward then urged Dubois to show up to the next WHA meeting and demand his seat at the table and vote.
Councilor Scott McGee said it’s crazy that the city can’t even get paid employees while there’s a fight going on over a volunteer position.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said it’s not the job of councilors to be concerned about appointments, and the city clerk has never sworn in individuals during her time in City Hall. She proposed that the council go to the General Assembly to re-appoint seven individuals to the board, including residents from high-rises and other housing developments.
comments
That is utter BS.
Nobody ever said he has the final say. But it starts with him doing his job.
He has the responsibility to provide a Legal Opinion, as formally requested by Councilman Ward over two months ago, on the validity or invalidity of Mr. Dubois’ appointment, as well as an opinion on the validity or invalidity of the alleged appointment of Mr. Egan.
This controversy exists for one reason and one reason only – because LBH said she appointed Mr. Egan, when in fact, she did no such thing. This is standard LBH nonsense.
Appointments to the WHA are governed by Rhode Island General Law 45-25-10c which states the following: “The mayor shall file with the city clerk a certificate of the appointment or reappointment of any commissioner, and the certificate is conclusive evidence of the due and proper appointment of the commissioner.”
This is NOT complicated. The law requires the mayor, whoever the mayor is, to file an appointment letter with the City Clerk, not the mayor’s no-show secretary.
LBH did NOT submit anything to the City Clerk. Mayor Gendron, however, did properly submit an appointment letter to the Clerk for Mr. Dubois’ appointment as required by law, which, pursuant to the law "is conclusive evidence of the due and proper appointment of the commissioner". Game over.
There is no grey area here. The Solicitor knows this to be true and he should have long ago issued an opinion to clarify for LBH and her lackies that the ONLY valid appointment that was made is the Dubois appointment.
If the WHA then chooses to continue to block Mr. Dubois, that would be a separate issue to be dealt with – but it starts with the City Solicitor doing his job. He needs to be reminded that he works for the Council, not the other way around.
Well I guess I found the source of the lack of focus on the Sewer burning plant. Too much attention being shown to the WHA. If Lisa and her people stayed out of the WHA's business they could have focused on the stink on Mendon road.
Actually, i think the stink at City Hall is even worse.
