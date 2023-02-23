WOONSOCKET – The political football that is the Woonsocket Housing Authority and its management landed squarely in the middle of council chambers at City Hall on Monday.

Questions over Executive Director Vasiliki Milios resigning from her position and the validity of the appointment of Michael Dubois to the WHA board have sent accusations rocketing back and forth.

Jim Cournoyer
Solicitor Michael Lepizzera said there were people in the room Monday who think he has the final say on this, but it’s ultimately up to a Superior Court judge.

That is utter BS.

Nobody ever said he has the final say. But it starts with him doing his job.

He has the responsibility to provide a Legal Opinion, as formally requested by Councilman Ward over two months ago, on the validity or invalidity of Mr. Dubois’ appointment, as well as an opinion on the validity or invalidity of the alleged appointment of Mr. Egan.

This controversy exists for one reason and one reason only – because LBH said she appointed Mr. Egan, when in fact, she did no such thing. This is standard LBH nonsense.

Appointments to the WHA are governed by Rhode Island General Law 45-25-10c which states the following: “The mayor shall file with the city clerk a certificate of the appointment or reappointment of any commissioner, and the certificate is conclusive evidence of the due and proper appointment of the commissioner.”

This is NOT complicated. The law requires the mayor, whoever the mayor is, to file an appointment letter with the City Clerk, not the mayor’s no-show secretary.

LBH did NOT submit anything to the City Clerk. Mayor Gendron, however, did properly submit an appointment letter to the Clerk for Mr. Dubois’ appointment as required by law, which, pursuant to the law "is conclusive evidence of the due and proper appointment of the commissioner". Game over.

There is no grey area here. The Solicitor knows this to be true and he should have long ago issued an opinion to clarify for LBH and her lackies that the ONLY valid appointment that was made is the Dubois appointment.

If the WHA then chooses to continue to block Mr. Dubois, that would be a separate issue to be dealt with – but it starts with the City Solicitor doing his job. He needs to be reminded that he works for the Council, not the other way around.

Donny S
Well I guess I found the source of the lack of focus on the Sewer burning plant. Too much attention being shown to the WHA. If Lisa and her people stayed out of the WHA's business they could have focused on the stink on Mendon road.

James Peters
Actually, i think the stink at City Hall is even worse.

