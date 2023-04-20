WOONSOCKET – Former City Councilor Jim Cournoyer told City Council members Monday that they should be ashamed of themselves for putting forward a resolution bringing up the rocky transition from the previous city solicitor to a new one.
“This is gratuitous nonsense, you should be ashamed of putting this type of crap in a resolution. It’s got nothing to do with what you’re going to pay the solicitor,” he said.
The resolution states that the law firm of Lepizzera and Laprocina, which assumed the duties of the previous City Solicitor John DeSimone and existing law department staff, would be awarded an amount of $30,000 per month beginning December 2022 for this fiscal year for “restoring department legal files to acceptable levels.”
The resolution also states that the previous legal staff, who “submitted requests for leave and never returned, gave no courtesy of a transition and left files in disarray and the state of pending legal cases unclear.” Cournoyer said it was the administration who had a month to reach out to the former attorneys to tell them they were going in a different direction. He cited a former employee, who according to him, was not given a formal two-week notice.
Cournoyer and residents raised questions about funding and how much Lepizzera is working, and Councilor Valerie Gonzalez responded that Lepizzera has continued to work hard and stay late at night, and has also had people from his firm helping.
Councilor David Soucy said the budget was there and it will not exceed $30,000.
Councilor Garrett Mancieri agreed with Cournoyer, saying the wording in the resolution was “unfortunate” and asking to remove both whereas clauses in an amendment, which was approved. Mancieri said he would approve the resolution with the hope that the administration would come before the council with a fiscal update.
“It’s time for us to move forward,” he said.
Council President Chris Beauchamp thanked Lepizzera, and said the job is time consuming and challenging.
Beauchamp said he didn’t find the wording inflammatory, and when he wasn’t on the council he never came up and said to former members, “you should be ashamed of yourself.” He said that it never got as bad as it did during the last transition.
When Councilor Dan Gendron became interim mayor, he was asked several times for a transition, but it never happened, said Beauchamp.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said she thought it was important to weigh in on the resolution, saying that it’s important for residents who elected officials to their positions to know what’s happening in their government. She said the resolution makes it clear why the city is in this situation.
“I have two emails that I can forward to you asking for a transition. I was basically told in red ink to go fly a kite, that I wasn’t getting and no one was getting one,” she said. She said no one was ever released from their positions, as suggested by Cournoyer.
“What is the issue with being honest and telling the public that it has been and continues to be a very tedious and time consuming task of restoring that department?” she said.
The amended resolution passed 5-1, with Beauchamp opposed.
