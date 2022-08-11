WOONSOCKET – The plan to ease the city’s stringent parking restrictions has been placed on the back burner for now amid numerous other important projects, says Planning Board Chairperson Ken Finlay, but the initiative won’t be forgotten about.
Finlay raised the concern about the city’s parking regulations during a City Council meeting in February. The council then encouraged the Planning Board to analyze the restrictions, and, where appropriate, develop potential amendments to the local ordinance.
The tight restrictions make it so developers must provide more parking than they need or secure a variance from the Zoning Board.
“From an economic development standpoint, this makes development more expensive and/or time consuming,” state notes from a March 8 Planning Board meeting. “From an environmental perspective, this increases stormwater runoff and exacerbates heat island effect. From a site design perspective, this reduces the space available for landscaping and amenities.”
The city took a hybrid approach in the Main Street area, reducing the residential parking requirement in the Downtown Overlay District from two spaces per dwelling to one space, and eliminating the parking requirement for nonresidential establishments from Market Square to Monument Square and the Social Renewal area.
The change reduced the number of projects needing to come before the Zoning Board for the downtown area, including at 122 North Main St., 43 Railroad St., and the Bernon Mills.
Parking requirements for the remainder of the city have not been updated, however.
The Planning Board commissioned a survey of other communities and has posted it on the city website, said Finlay, but for now will take no further action.
“The parking regulations became much more technical than I initially thought it was going to get,” he told The Breeze. “We surveyed quite a few communities.”
Former City Planner Kevin Proft left the city after putting together a spreadsheet on findings, said Finlay, and newly permanent Planner Kenneth Kirkland has been getting up to speed on a number of “more pertinent” projects.
There are about a dozen different communities that planning officials are focused on as they research parking requirements, he said, some of a similar size and square mileage.
According to the city’s comparison of urban parking dimensions, eight out of 13 cities surveyed had stall widths less than Woonsocket’s 9-foot standard, including Somerville, Mass. at 8 feet and Boston, Providence, Cambridge, Portsmouth, Hartford, Springfield and Brookline all have 8-foot standards, while Pawtucket, Worcester, Concord, Newport, and New Bedford all have 9-foot standards. Standard spaces in Woonsocket and most other communities are 18 feet in length.
The survey showed that eight of 13 cities had aisle widths smaller than Woonscket’s 24-foot standard, with Newport and Somerville at 20 feet.
Unlike Woonsocket, seven of 13 communities had allowances for compact spaces with stall widths as narrow as 7.5 feet and lengths as short as 15 feet.
The Planning Board took no action on parking restrictions despite the topic being on the agenda for the Aug. 2 meeting.
Also at that meeting, the board approved the subdivision of the Diamond Hill Plaza Shopping Center to break out the lot containing the existing McDonald’s from the rest of the center. The larger lot will now cover $1,010,30 square feet, while the McDonald’s lot covers 38,504 square feet. No exterior changes are being made to the shopping center or McDonald’s.
Finlay said this was a simple matter of a corporation wanting to own the property it’s on instead of leasing it, and McDonald’s came to an agreement with the plaza owner. He said he knows the owner of the plaza is continuing to actively pursue tenants for its many empty spots, but that the task remains a significant challenge due to less demand for retail space.
The board also welcomed new member Barbara Scanlon, previously of the Redevelopment Agency, who is replacing the departed Roji Eappen, whose term was up.
