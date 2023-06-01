WOONSOCKET — Woonsocket officials are continuing to discuss ways of offering financial help to local businesses affected by COVID.
During a special City Council meeting last week, Councilor Garrett Mancieri proposed an ordinance in which $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds would be allocated for the city to create a program to assist small businesses to help them recover lost sales, saying he felt strongly about setting aside some funds for the struggling businesses.
Councilor David Soucy suggested putting together a subcommittee to work out the details when it comes to following a standard modeling of deciding how much money each business should be getting, while Councilor Valerie Gonzalez said it would be important for businesses to know where they can find important resources.
According to Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, however, the city had already offered businesses $5,000 in financial assistance during COVID through their Jump Start Program in which businesses could have used the funds for many different purposes.
“I don’t have the numbers in front of me, but I think we had about 12 people who took us up on the offer, we actually put an entire packet together and spent countless hours on it,” said the mayor. She said a city employee had gone door to door, but many did not want to fill out the paperwork.
“As pro-business as I am, I am not in favor of just writing checks to small businesses without accountability. Any money that we distribute through this city we have to have accountability, reliability, and predictability that it was done accurately,” she said.
Baldelli-Hunt added that she had just gotten notice that the state had two programs available for small businesses through the office of Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Sen. Jack Reed in which a small business hub would be available for residents in Woonsocket and $10,000 would be offered to small businesses through the Commerce Department.
“It’s a one-stop resource for small businesses, and it is to help the business either start, guide, or grow,” said Baldelli-Hunt. She said putting it all together would involve a lot of work, as one can’t change federal guidelines.
The mayor added that she had asked Mancieri for names of the businesses that needed help and she had spoken to one owner said to be struggling but who turned them down for help back during COVID.
Geraldine Barclay-King, who owns Geri’s Bluffing Boutique in Woonsocket, told The Breeze that her business is not a typical one that fits within the established categories for funding.
“As a non-basic needs manufacturer or a restaurant establishment, I have been informed by banks that my niche business is considered high risk and may not be eligible for funding,” said King.
She said as she saw many businesses open and shut down quickly, it caused her to take a creative approach by partnering and collaborating with others, but not all businesses have the ability to form partnerships to keep their doors open.
“Supporting small businesses with unique and unconventional concepts can deliver the greatest social impact that communities need to thrive,” said King.
Tammy Bessette, owner of Party Town Decor in Woonsocket, a family business that has been open since the 1980s, said she was never offered help from the city, and didn’t hear of any grants she could have been eligible for.
“I would love any assistance,” she said.
Baldelli-Hunt said that in this year’s budget, she included the funding for having a business and outreach public relations person, as the position was cut due to a “cranky councilman who didn’t get what he wanted from one request.” She encouraged individuals to also reach out to Planning Director Mike Debroisse for information on the Jump Start Program.
Council President Chris Beauchamp said at the meeting that though he was not in favor of $1 million, the idea was worth looking at and invited businesses to participate in work sessions.
Councilor Brian Thompson said he would have a discussion with Councilor Robert Shaw of Cumberland and Mayor Jeff Mutter regarding their model of legislation in which $521,000 was given to small businesses.
“I think there may be some things that we need to clean up with legislation, but I’d like to maybe sit on a committee also after I have those conversations with the folks in other towns and how they have them and see what they can do for us all,” he said.
In Cumberland, more than 50 business owners applied for ARPA grants through the town, and most every business received the maximum available $10,000. All they had to do was show a loss of revenue during the pandemic, and no one was funded for less than what they requested.
