WOONSOCKET – Local officials and representatives from Rhode Island Housing are expressing some mutual interest in repairing their relationship to help residents in their homes.
On April 10, City Council members and Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt met with Rhode Island Housing representatives to talk through their past differences on the city’s strategy.
Since 2016, Woonsocket has been the only municipality in the state that Rhode Island Housing has not been purchasing tax liens from. According to Leslie McKnight, director of loan servicing and asset management, the agency could not meet timelines under Woonsocket’s non-utilization ordinance.
“When we reached out to the city, we were informed that unfortunately they could not assist us and they would continue to impose the non-utilization tax on the Madeline Walker Properties that they determined vacant,” she said.
According to previously reporting by The Public’s Radio, a couple living in Woonsocket was facing foreclosure after owing more than $15,000 in back property taxes. When Airway Leasing LLC filed a petition to foreclose on the house while also tacking on fees and interest, by September 2019, the family would have to pay almost $24,000 to stop foreclosure.
Differences between the parties started in 2015 when Woonsocket officials determined that three properties out of 83 in Woonsocket that R.I. Housing held under The Madeline Walker Act had become vacant after the agency had already purchased the lien. The Madeline Walker Program allows R.I. Housing to step in and pay off the taxes or bills owed before investors enter the picture. The agency then hangs onto the property for five years, giving the homeowner time to pay back what they owe to an investor.
Like other communities in Rhode Island, Woonsocket charges an additional tax when no one is living at or using a property. The levy is 10 percent of the assessed value of the property.
The city started charging tens of thousands of dollars in unexpected tax bills, according to McKnight.
“We decided that there was a significant financial risk to R.I. Housing,” McKnight told the council of the organization’s decision to not do business in Woonsocket.
Council President Chris Beauchamp said it was troubling that R.I. Housing representatives only communicate to residents through the mail when their house is at the brink of foreclosure.
“If you want to help people, shouldn’t there be some sort of better contact?” he asked. “If the person is in the home and hasn’t left, you’re communicating you say by the mail but why wouldn’t you get telephone numbers by that point and email addresses?”
McKnight said homeowners are responsible for responding to R.I. Housing, but many don’t want to.
“Unfortunately a lot of people when they’re in financial distress tend to kind of bury their head in the sand and ignore letters that they think might be of a negative nature,” she said. She said they currently only purchase tax liens where they know homeowners will respond. Of 45,000 homes throughout the state since 2007, 92 percent of those tax liens were redeemed, according to McKnight.
Beauchamp said the city has taken important steps financially when they decided to impose non-utilization taxes on properties to get rid of homes that were becoming eyesores. Abutting homeowners don’t want to live next to those properties, he added.
“I’m hoping this dialogue will progress where maybe we can do this again with you,” Beauchamp told McKnight.
Baldelli-Hunt said the city only imposes a non-utilization tax on a property that is vacant and unoccupied. She said if the reach-out by R.I. Housing was more aggressive or they didn’t take back as many houses so they can reach out in other ways, maybe more people would be staying in their homes.
“The reason why the non-utilization tax is so effective is because not one of you wants to live on the side of a vacant and abandoned property,” she said. When Woonsocket started the “Dirty 30” program back in 2014, the city had a total of 250 vacant and abandoned properties, according to the mayor.
“The real issue is that R.I. Housing has to wait five years, so their fight should be with the legislature so they don’t have to wait five years,” she said.
The city then has a vacant house for five years that no one can occupy because they can’t foreclose on the right of redemption, said the mayor.
Baldelli-Hunt said officials feel it’s better if an individual has the right to purchase the house at tax sale, with the owner still having the ability to redeem the property in a one-year period by paying back delinquent taxes.
“The difference is we’re getting somebody in that house and we’re putting a roof over a family’s head.” she said.
According to R.I. Housing, Woonsocket could be giving homeowners a little more time to redeem their home.
“Historically speaking, once you’ve sunk that far, it’s really hard to dig out unless you refinance or unless you sell your house and downsize to something smaller,” said Baldelli-Hunt. She said R.I. Housing was unsuccessful in keeping residents in their homes if their properties had been vacated.
Councilor Valerie Gonzalez questioned how many real people are benefiting.
“I understand this works hand in hand with other programs that can possibly help someone get in a place in the future that they don’t lose their homes, but how many of these redemptions are actually staying in the hands of people and not going to a corporation or (benefiting) someone else versus the actual homeowner,” said Gonzalez.
According to McKnight, 77 of 83 homes were saved.
“What’s disappointing to me is that because of three non-utilization taxes that were imposed, the other 77 to 83 homeowners didn’t get the benefit of the statute,” said City Solicitor Michael Lepizzera. He said the General Assembly has the authority to fill the gap.
McKnight said they have tried to introduce shortening the five-year period within The Madeline Walker Act, a proposal that was not accepted, and they later put forth legislation that only applied to properties that became vacant, which was also not successful.
Baldelli-Hunt suggested that when R.I. Housing acquires a home that is going to tax sale, that within one year if the homeowners vacate the home, the agency should turn the lien over to the city.
“So this way someone can pick it up and they can get in there and they could live so this way we are not leaving it vacant for five years,” she said.
McKnight said they are happy to work with Woonsocket officials toward solutions with the General Assembly and they’d love to renew the relationship with the city to help residents.
(1) comment
Headline suggests that something is going to happen and this will be back in Woonsocket. However, if you really listen to the council meeting and read between the lines of this article, the City has no intention of working with Madeline Walker Act. It’s extremely frustrating because this act gives that home owner a opportunity to stay in their home or sell it & walk away with equity perhaps towards another home. Unfortunately they are detached from their citizens and frown upon those that can struggle financially from time to time. The vacant house issue is a red herring that the City brings up. This will not be an issue with this program. Lastly, every municipality had the same issues with Woonsocket during the 2008 banking crisis where many lost their homes. However, every single one of those municipalities now works with RI Housing to implement the Madeline Walker Act with none of the issues that Woonsocket reports.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.