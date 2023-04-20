WOONSOCKET – Local officials and representatives from Rhode Island Housing are expressing some mutual interest in repairing their relationship to help residents in their homes.

On April 10, City Council members and Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt met with Rhode Island Housing representatives to talk through their past differences on the city’s strategy.

Tags

(1) comment

Dee1978
Dee1978

Headline suggests that something is going to happen and this will be back in Woonsocket. However, if you really listen to the council meeting and read between the lines of this article, the City has no intention of working with Madeline Walker Act. It’s extremely frustrating because this act gives that home owner a opportunity to stay in their home or sell it & walk away with equity perhaps towards another home. Unfortunately they are detached from their citizens and frown upon those that can struggle financially from time to time. The vacant house issue is a red herring that the City brings up. This will not be an issue with this program. Lastly, every municipality had the same issues with Woonsocket during the 2008 banking crisis where many lost their homes. However, every single one of those municipalities now works with RI Housing to implement the Madeline Walker Act with none of the issues that Woonsocket reports.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.