WOONSOCKET – On Tuesday, Rhode Island crowned Woonsocket’s Jessica Lynn Santoro their 2022 Cherry Blossom princess. Each state crowns a princess every year by Rhode Island city and state leadership, as well as the consul general of Japan. The princess represents the state at the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C.
Santoro was born and raised in Woonsocket, and is a graduate of Mount Saint Charles Academy. She said she cares deeply about her community and has made it her mission to empower the next generation of young leaders. While she was at Mount Saint Charles, she was heavily involved in academics and extracurricular activities, as well as being the varsity captain of both her lacrosse and basketball teams.
In addition to her school-associated activities, Santoro spends her time volunteering one-on-one with her peers with intellectual and developmental disabilities, teaching over 150 low-income children to kayak, and earned the Marian Medal through Girl Scouts for unselfish service to others and outstanding contributions to the community. She’s currently a sophomore at University of New England in Maine studying psychology.
“This is a really awesome opportunity because I get to go to D.C. and represent Rhode Island and get a chance to go to Japan, which is also a really good opportunity,” Santoro told The Breeze. She said the best part of being crowned Cherry Blossom princess so far was meeting the Consul General of Japan, Setsuo Omori, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, Gov. Dan McKee, and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea.
Lauren Broccoli, chairwoman of the State Society of Rhode Island, stated in a press release, “Jessica possesses a deep appreciation for Rhode Island. She is an inspiring role model for young girls in our state. From her years of excelling at Mount Saint Charles Academy to her time at the University of New England. We are excited to see the amazing things that this young woman’s future holds.”
Santoro is the daughter of Stephanie Santoro of Woonsocket and Joseph Santoro of Cumberland.
After the coronation event, a delegation met at the Hachiko dog statue downtown Woonsocket in front of the old train depot to pay their respects on the 87th anniversary of Hachiko’s passing. Members of the Woonsocket Downtown Collective were in attendance.
The film “Hachiko: A Dog’s Story” starring Richard Gere was released in 2009 and filmed at the depot in Woonsocket. Cherry Blossom Princess Jessica Santoro, the consul general of Japan, as well as Yumi McDonald – author of “Reminiscence of Shibuya 1929-1938,” which tells the story of her mother’s relationship with Hachiko – laid a wreath in memoriam of the dog’s passing.
The crowning and Hachiko statue visit were facilitated by the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.