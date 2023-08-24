WOONSOCKET – A city resident is using her past experiences to help create a safe virtual space for women in the community.
Jade Thomas told The Breeze she originally tried to launch her non-profit The Becoming about three years ago during the pandemic to help homeless individuals.
She worked with multiple shelters in Massachusetts to pass out food and necessities from 2020 to 2021. Though that initiative had to be put on hold for a brief time, Thomas came back to it with a focus on having group discussions with women impacted by abuse, trafficking, alcohol, and homelessness.
“I overcame that myself,” Thomas said.
Thomas said she knew she needed help when the threat of her children being taken away was presented. At the time, she said, she didn’t want to join any women’s recovery groups because she was ashamed and embarrassed, which is most common with women who go through trauma.
“When you speak about these different subjects, it feels as if people will be more open,” she said.
As a survivor, Thomas said people often don’t want to share their experiences with professionals who haven’t been through it firsthand.
This group, she said, ultimately gives women the chance to be able to talk about their feelings and what they’re going through with individuals who have also gone through the same thing. The Becoming also provides the chance for women to be able to pray together, something Thomas said is important to her because she is Christian.
The Becoming, according to Thomas, is a way for women to understand that they can all become someone great even when they are told they can’t do it or amount to anything.
“It’s one way to heal from the brokenness and the trauma that you have been through in your life and to let them know there’s no reason to feel ashamed or embarrassed. It’s a learning experience,” she said.
While Thomas runs this group, she has been going to school full-time to become a psychologist, and she said she wants women to know that what is discussed during the sessions does not leave the sessions.
So far, Thomas said the group has gotten good attendance from all parts of the country, but she is yet to have someone join from Woonsocket.
She said if she was ever presented the chance to work on issues of domestic violence in a city that’s seen a rise in it, she would be open to giving her feedback.
“As off right now, it’s only on Zoom; one day in the future we’ll be able to come together in person,” said Thomas of the group.
The Becoming meets on the first and third Saturday of the month at 4 p.m. To join, use the username 85321106707 and use the password JESUS.
Thomas said the ultimate piece of advice for women who have gone through trauma is don’t wait to talk about issues with others or professionals.
