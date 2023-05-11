WOONSOCKET – It all started from COVID boredom, Gary Marandola told The Breeze of his early success as an internet personality.
In December of 2020, he posted a video on social media of him making “hot dog burnt ends,” waking up the next morning to see that he had developed a huge following in a few hours. Marandola now calls himself “the drink chef with a BBQ problem.”
“I woke up with 12,000 new followers,” he said.
The Johnston native, who now lives in Woonsocket, said he started cooking with his father who taught him how to cook the basics, which eventually led him to discover his love of grilling. When his video on TikTok blew up, he said, he sat back and analyzed every comment to try and figure out why it had gone viral.
Marandola with his off-the-wall posts now has 2.3 million followers on TikTok, 124,000 followers on Instagram, and 256,000 followers on Facebook. He gained 100,000 on Facebook (GarytheBBQchef) in two weeks.
“Entertaining is just in my blood,” he said.
Before becoming an internet personality, Marandola was a DJ and a server and bartender for 11 years.
It was a little while after becoming a social media influencer on TikTok that the producers from the new show “Next Level Chef” reached out to Marandola on Instagram in July of 2021. The show was created by Gordon Ramsey, British celebrity chef. During his time on the show, Marandola was drafted to Team Richard Blais.
Though he was ultimately eliminated, Marandola said the experience was great and he has since been traveling for projects and conventions. He said that just this year, he has traveled to Miami six times for his business.
His dry rub company, titled “MeatSoHorny,” has been his focus while also filming content videos. The company sells natural rubs with no artificial ingredients, no gluten, and no MSG. He said he will soon be filming a paranormal movie about the Stanley Hotel.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said.
Marandola said it’s important for people who are interested in getting their content out to just post everything they can, as social media is often like a lottery.
“If you’ve got what it takes for social media, you’ll strike it eventually,” he said.
Marandola’s followers recently raised money for his new Chevy truck to be detailed with his brand names, which he said he is excited about.
“It’s going to be the most bad-ass truck,” he said.
To check Marandola out on social media, follow garythebbqchef.
