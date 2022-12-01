WOONSOCKET – Forty years ago, Lt. Peter Riley was a victim of a plane crash that ended the life of eight other members aboard an Air Force B-52. Moments after takeoff, the plane, with a full tank of gas, crashed into a cow pasture in Sacramento, Calif. Riley was 23 years old at the time, and a longtime resident of Woonsocket.
“He was doing what he loved,” said Mark Riley, his older brother, also a longtime resident of Woonsocket. Riley plans to celebrate his younger brother on the day he was taken from the world, Dec. 10 at Mount Saint Charles Academy, almost 40 years to the day Riley passed. The plane crash happened on Dec. 16, 1982, nine days before Christmas.
“He talked about wanting to fly B-52s so he could be stationed in Rome, New York, close to home. I put his jumpsuit on and sat in a T-38 trainer,” added his brother, when he visited him last in Oklahoma.
Riley was a top honor roll student throughout high school, and a graduate of Mount Saint Charles in 1977. He completed his college studies at Parks College at St. Louis University where he earned an aeronautical engineering degree and completed requirements for a multi-engine commercial pilot license. According to his brother, Riley also helped head up the Mount Saint Charles Good Cheer Christmas Project every year, as that was the “kind of person” he was. He was also a hockey team manager, and was also almost always involved with helping others.
His parents had last seen him when they attended his flight school graduation ceremonies in August, as he had been stationed at Vance Air Force base in Oklahoma for pilot training. He and his new wife of 15 months Donna had been living in Atwater, Calif. at the time after Riley had finished flight school. Four days before he died, he had spoken to his mother to catch up on how things were going with training.
“They were coming home to Woonsocket for Christmas and had wrapped and mailed Christmas presents,” said Mark.
Lt. Riley had expressed to his parents how excited he was that he was being considered good enough to be an air pilot instructor. On the day he was killed, he was killed with other instructors who were also training.
Riley may have been the one co-piloting the bomber, while the pilot heroically tried to maneuver the plane out of the path of farms, homes, and buildings. The plane would ultimately crash into a huge field at the end of the runway, southeast of Mather Air Force Base near Sacramento.
Riley was laid to rest on his mother’s birthday. The cause of the crash remains unknown.
Riley’s mother Theresa, who was a big part of Mount Saint Charles, presented a plaque in her son’s honor every awards night until she died in 2013. She was acknowledged as an Excelsior woman in her Breeze obituary.
“Peter got a lot of life in his short 23 years,” said Mark Riley, saying that as a graduate of Mount Saint Charles, everyone can relate to how life can pass by so quickly.
He asks Woonsocket residents if they would like to join him and his family to celebrate the life of his brother on Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. at the chapel at Mount Saint Charles, 800 Logee St, Woonsocket.
