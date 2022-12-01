Lt. Peter Riley
Lt. Peter Riley of Woonsocket

 Photo provided by Mark Riley

WOONSOCKET – Forty years ago, Lt. Peter Riley was a victim of a plane crash that ended the life of eight other members aboard an Air Force B-52. Moments after takeoff, the plane, with a full tank of gas, crashed into a cow pasture in Sacramento, Calif. Riley was 23 years old at the time, and a longtime resident of Woonsocket.

“He was doing what he loved,” said Mark Riley, his older brother, also a longtime resident of Woonsocket. Riley plans to celebrate his younger brother on the day he was taken from the world, Dec. 10 at Mount Saint Charles Academy, almost 40 years to the day Riley passed. The plane crash happened on Dec. 16, 1982, nine days before Christmas.

