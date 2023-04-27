WOONSOCKET – Kaitlynne Santana, a city resident, is in the running for Miss Rhode Island.
Raised in Puerto Rico, Santana told The Breeze she always wanted to participate in pageants, and started competing in 2021 when she ran for Miss Teen Rhode Island.
“I have a friend who recommended that I try it out, and I did, and I loved it,” she said. After getting to the top 12 with no experience, Santana said she wanted to try for Miss Rhode Island.
From May 26-28, 30 to 40 contestants will compete for the title at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence. Throughout the event, women will be interviewed and walk the runway with a different outfits.
“I actually had a fear of the stage. And then the first time I stepped on, that’s when I found my love for it,” said Santana. While being a full-time professional model, Santana works for HMEA and goes to school at the Community College of Rhode Island. HMEA offers people with disabilities and their families comprehensive services.
Santana said one reason why she wanted to compete was to be a voice for people she works with every day. She said people don’t realize how independent these people are.
“I want to help them, and I’m already doing that because I work with them,” she said. “So I definitely want to be a voice for them and help them be more confident and just love themselves for who they really are.”
Santana said she looks forward to representing the city and the Latin community, and she wouldn’t be where she is without the support of her family and friends. Her mother and father, Karen Rivera and Javiel Santana, will be there at the competition, as will her younger brother Braulio.
She said she hopes residents will come out and support her, even if just through social media.
Asked if she had any advice for young women who are afraid to put themselves out there, Santana said it ultimately comes down to learning how to love oneself.
“I think we are all beautiful and unique in our own ways, and we just have to learn how to love ourselves just the way we are,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.