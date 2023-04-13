WOONSOCKET – Mariah Marshall was on a DoorDash run on a Wednesday night when she saw a chicken trying to cross Cass Avenue. Marshall, a Woonsocket resident, said she was concerned for the chicken’s well-being since Cass Avenue is quite a busy street.
“I saw the chicken come out from behind Mr. Hibachi, and when I came back out (from the restaurant), it kept trying to cross the road,” said Marshall.
She said she sat down with the chicken until Woonsocket Animal Control personnel came to take it out of her hands. According to Marshall, the chicken was very sweet but also frazzled.
“She let me hold her the whole time,” said Marshall. When Marshall got home, she noticed that there was blood on her clothes, and said she immediately hoped the chicken wasn’t hurt.
“I’m still trying to find her home because I want to make sure she gets home safe,” said Marshall.
Woonsocket Animal Control Officer Kristy Morvan told The Breeze that this isn’t the first time that chickens have been seen roaming around Woonsocket. When Morvan receives calls to pick up animals such as chickens, she brings them to her home to be quarantined.
“My coop is brand new,” she said.
“This is the time of year I’m going to be picking up a lot of roosters,” she said.
Morvan also said she thinks a lot of people don’t end up claiming the chickens because they don’t know if it’s legal to own them or not (they’re allowed now with a special use permit).
Morvan said she wants Marshall to know that even if someone doesn’t end up claiming the chicken, it’s living its best life at her home now because the city doesn’t currently have a coop. She and fellow animal control officer Kevin Sullivan also took in another chicken in the area of Cass Avenue around the same time.
“We named them Goldie Hen and Dixie Chicken,” she laughs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.