WOONSOCKET – Lillian Brais, a Woonsocket resident who turned 102 years old last month, is one of those few centenarians who isn’t quite sure what the secret is to a long life.
She told The Breeze she was “so surprised” when her family was there at St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield to celebrate her birthday.
Brais once worked at one of the smallest original mills in Woonsocket. Jenckesville, the smallest of Woonsocket’s six historic mill villages, was founded in 1822 by Job and Luke Jenckes. They would eventually construct the a stone mill at 96 Mill St.
Brais lived in Woonsocket for much of her life with her parents. She was the oldest of eight children, and was responsible for helping take care of younger siblings. She would eventually have to quit working at the mill, joking that she was forced to because her siblings kept her up during the day.
“I was working nights, and I couldn’t sleep days,” she said.
Brais attended Holy Family for school, but eventually dropped out before high school to help her family.
She met her husband Fred who was in the military and soon got pregnant with her first child, Jean, who would die as a 7-year-old from brain cancer.
She kept busy after her daughter died, and she and her husband decided they wouldn’t have more children. She traveled with Fred to Mississippi and Texas while he was stationed in the U.S. Army.
When she came back east, she and her husband built their house from scratch in Millville, Mass., and Brais worked as a CNA at Landmark Medical Center for 20 years. In her spare time, she worked as president and secretary of the “Y” Wives, The Potpourri Club, St. Agatha’s Club, and others.
Her husband eventually died of cancer when Brais was still working as a CNA at Landmark Medical Center.
“I gave up my job as a CNA at the hospital to take care of him,” she said.
It was then that Brais moved into an apartment on her own and the one above her caught fire, causing her to lose almost everything, according to her niece Rachel Gilman.
For the past two years, Brais has been living at St. Antoine. She savors when she gets to enjoy her favorite foods, like extra crispy bacon and two hot dogs with a bowl of beans.
