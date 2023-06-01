Dunn Park playground
Dunn Park

WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket Education Department officials say they’re working with RISE Mayoral Academy to create an innovative vision of district and charter.

A planned project, proposed to be taken over by charter school experts Civics Builders, would bring a new K-4 elementary school at Dunn Park to address current needs related to older elementary schools, and RISE plans to construct a high school on the same land.

(1) comment

Reasonableone
Reasonableone

Hmmm....Does this project go hand in hand with the deed restriction at Barry Field? Will the School Committee release their control of Barry Field in exchange for a school here? Stay tuned folks.

