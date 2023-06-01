WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket Education Department officials say they’re working with RISE Mayoral Academy to create an innovative vision of district and charter.
A planned project, proposed to be taken over by charter school experts Civics Builders, would bring a new K-4 elementary school at Dunn Park to address current needs related to older elementary schools, and RISE plans to construct a high school on the same land.
The public and charter schools are piloting a collaborative shared construction and campus facility model. According to a project submission to the state, this would lead to facility and operational cost efficiencies for both the district and charter school.
As of right now, according to Woonsocket Director of Finance and Administration Brad Peryea, RISE will be paying 55 percent and the Woonsocket Education Department will be paying 45 percent of the next phase of the contract, which is a little more than $1.1 million.
Stage 1 of the project was approved by the School Committee in February, but Stage 2 was tabled during the May 24 meeting. Peryea said he thinks it’s time to start talking more about moving the project forward.
Civics Builders is currently going through the process of appraising the land at Dunn Park off Asylum Street. A section of the park would remain a playground.
School Committee Chairperson Paul Bourget said he has concerns, as he thought the City Council would be the entitiy to approve of this before they did, with the major question revolving around ownership of land.
Bourget said he also had concerns about cost estimates, and wants to see proposed agreements on this project examined by attorneys.
“This is too wide open,” he said, adding that if the site is not finalized, it would be putting “the cart before the horse.”
School Committee member Lynn Kapiskas asked Peryea if he has concerns about Civic Builders building a public elementary school.
“This is kind of a new thing for them; they do have one building that they have built in New York that’s a split charter, split public school,” said Peryea.
Peryea said that moving forward he hopes for a committee to include charter and public school stakeholders to go through the plans and provide input.
Committee member Alan Leclaire said if the contract moves forward with Civic Builders, a lease-purchase agreement will need to be created in which the Woonsocket Education Department will have to buy a portion of the school.
“I think the land is an issue. I think the variables they can’t get is another issue,” said Leclaire.
Peryea said he hopes to file Stage 2 submissions by September, though Bourget noted that Civic Builders has also added other dates to the contract.
“I think we need to do some work before that language gets finalized,” said Bourget.
Hmmm....Does this project go hand in hand with the deed restriction at Barry Field? Will the School Committee release their control of Barry Field in exchange for a school here? Stay tuned folks.
