Rotary Club
Pictured from left are Nicole Brien, past president of the Woonsocket Rotary Club; Aram Jarret, chairman of the Woonsocket Rotary Club; Roger Bouchard, Foundation member; Pamela Jalette, current president; and the Rev. Mykhaylo Dosyak, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Woonsocket.

 Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere

WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Rotary Club celebrated a donation of $5,000 to its sister club in Ukraine last Thursday, Sept. 8.

Woonsocket Rotary Foundation Chairperson Aram Jarret said he was looking back through archives and discovered that in 1995, the foundation donated $3,500 as “seed money” to charter the Rotary Club of Mykolaiv. He said he started communicating with the club’s president earlier this year, Andriy Cherepanov, as he learned about their humanitarian efforts to help their own Ukrainian people.

