Pictured from left are Nicole Brien, past president of the Woonsocket Rotary Club; Aram Jarret, chairman of the Woonsocket Rotary Club; Roger Bouchard, Foundation member; Pamela Jalette, current president; and the Rev. Mykhaylo Dosyak, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Woonsocket.
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Rotary Club celebrated a donation of $5,000 to its sister club in Ukraine last Thursday, Sept. 8.
Woonsocket Rotary Foundation Chairperson Aram Jarret said he was looking back through archives and discovered that in 1995, the foundation donated $3,500 as “seed money” to charter the Rotary Club of Mykolaiv. He said he started communicating with the club’s president earlier this year, Andriy Cherepanov, as he learned about their humanitarian efforts to help their own Ukrainian people.
“Dear Aram, presently our club is working on the distribution of humanitarian goods received from our friends and partners in Europe. These products are intended for the needs of both the army and the hospitals, children and civilians,” wrote Cherepanov in an email to Jarret in April.
In May, the foundation voted to donate $5,000 to the club as the war continued in Ukraine.
“The problem was getting the money over there, it took almost a month,” Jarret said.
“All members of the Rotary Club Mykolaiv are very grateful to you for your donation,” wrote Cherepanov to Jarret in July. “We are pleased to inform you that the assets have been received to the bank account of Rotary Club Mykolaiv and will be used for purchasing medical tools and medicines to cover needs for local hospitals. RC Mykolaiv thanks you on the behalf of the children and adults affected by the current war, their relatives and citizens of the city of Mykolaiv,” continued Cherepanov.
The club held their annual meeting last week with other special guests in attendance to recognize the donation, including former Rep. Jon Brien and Rev. Mykhaylo Dosyak, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Woonsocket.
“I appreciate what (the Rotary Club) is doing for the Woonsocket community and also especially in Ukraine,” said Dosyak. “This is great that we’re coming out to help other people who are in great need.” Dosyak is originally from Ukraine and was invited to attend the meeting.
