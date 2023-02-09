WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket School Committee listed the strengths and challenges the district has had in the past couple of years during their strategic district focus group meeting on Monday.
Ed Lee, leadership project manager at Teachers Learning Alliance, will help develop the strategic plan.
“Three years ago, the strategic plan had a vision of where this district would go in the next three to five years,” said Lee. He added that the previous 2020 to 2023 plan had been based on the district’s mission, vision, and core values.
“Vision is the rails and where we’re going, core values support that,” he said.
Some of the strengths that the School Committee listed included retention of students graduating Woonsocket schools and attending Ivy League schools. The Lab Tech program has given the students the opportunity to expand beyond the possibility of just going to college after graduation.
“Not all students are meant to go to college; we seem to with our programs, really encourage students to be who they want to be,” said Chairperson Paul Bourget.
The committee also mentioned their peer mentor program, as violence and bullying was something that had been a challenge because of the pandemic. Woonsocket is still in the process of implementing their partnership with the Nonviolence Institute.
Because Woonsocket is an urban community, the committee said that they could receive more funds due to the challenges of poverty and homelessness that they face. They said Woonsocket lacks funding at the local level.
“We are an urban community, poverty is one of the biggest challenges we have because that can lead to absenteeism,” said Bourget.
He added that another issue is having parents involved in the conversation, as many school board meetings are most of the time spent dedicated to the committee members “talking to themselves.”
“We don’t have a great contingency of parents who are interested in attending our meetings,” Bourget said.
Another issue that the Woonsocket School District has faced, according to administrators, is the lack of diversity.
“Attracting a diverse student population to be educators, it’s really going to fall at the college level,” said School Committee member Lynn Kapiskas.
