WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket School Committee has approved moving forward with building a new joint school with RISE Preparatory Academy at Dunn Park.
RISE will be paying 55 percent of the project, while the Woonsocket Education Department will pay 45 percent, for a total price tag of more than $1.1 million.
The project would bring a new K-4 elementary school at Dunn Park to address current needs related to outdated elementary schools, and RISE plans to construct a high school on the same land.
Many residents voiced opposition toward the project when it was announced earlier this summer.
“I love Dunn Park. Growing up in Bourdon Boulevard, it was my one and only escape,” said Carol Chattman, a former resident, in a post.
“Yes, we do need a modern elementary school for that area, but the kids also need a park. Is it possible to do both. It is a lot of land,” she added.
Council members have also voiced confusion on the choice of acquiring the land for Civic Builders to build the school, with the plans to eventually sell it back to Woonsocket.
The public and charter schools are piloting a collaborative shared construction and campus facility model. According to a project submission to the state, it would lead to facility and operational cost efficiencies for both the district and charter school.
Stage 1 of the project was approved by the School Committee in February, but stage 2 was tabled during the School Committee’s May 24 meeting to finalize language in a lease purchase agreement with Civic Builders.
Last Wednesday, Aug. 9, Director of Finance and Administration Brad Peryea presented scenario options.
Scenario one, approved and recommended by the Woonsocket Education Department’s Building Subcommittee, would include both schools sharing utilities on the same foundation, though they would be two separate schools.
“If we don’t pursue going forward, we’re going to probably foreclose on our opportunity to move on to a stage 3 submittal for February,” said Peryea.
Stage 3, according to Peryea, will move into the design process with Civic Builders and the subcommittee.
“Everything is strictly preliminary,” said Peryea.
The School Committee unanimously approved moving forward to the next stage of the project.
