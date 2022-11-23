WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket School Committee last week moved forward with a policy on the administration of medical marijuana despite some ongoing concerns.
The policy, which has been discussed since May, was approved amid concern that the state would take away the Woonsocket Education Department’s funding if a policy regarding medical marijuana was not adopted.
The state’s Medical Marijuana Act, also known as The The Edward O. Hawkins and Thomas C. Slater Medical Marijuana Act, permits Rhode Island residents with debilitating medical conditions to use marijuana if a doctor certifies in writing that the marijuana may alleviate their symptoms.
School Committee member Lynn Kapiskas, who is the chairperson of the schools’ policy subcommittee, voiced concern from the subcommittee regarding language around the policy when it comes to students who are 18 years and older. The policy states that since all nurses throughout the Woonsocket school system have opted out of administration, and that an individual with a medical marijuana permit should have a parent, guardian, or parent-designated individual administer the medication, and have it brought into the main office or nurse’s office. The law also states that medical marijuana can’t be carried on the premises of the school at the beginning of the day. After the marijuana is administered, the student must sit in the office to be observed, and then can return back to their classes.
“Here lies the problem, a student over the age of 18 is an adult and can say, I don’t need my mommy to bring it to me, I will bring my own marijuana,” said Kapiskas.
She said her research into it potentially becoming a problem in the future focuses on the fact that while there are only 20 students up to age 17 who have medical marijuana permits, 154 students are 18 and 19 years old and also have medical marijuana permits.
“The flaw is not in the policy we have, the flaw is in the regulations,” she said. There have been discussions about the policy for the past year, she said, and there is not much more they can do without stepping on current state marijuana regulations.
“It seems to me the best we have and the best we’re going to get anyway,” said Kapiskas, adding that the Woonsocket would be in compliance with RIDE without the risk of losing potential funding.
The School Committee last week also recognized a grant that was given to the district to provide another health center via Thundermist Health at Villanova Middle School. Currently, there is a Health Hut at Woonsocket High School that provides students and family access to health care without cost.
“We used to have have a Health Hut at the old middle school, in fact, when I was principal there it was very successful unfortunately, the funding ran out and just about the time we moved from the old school to the new buildings that program unfortunately ended and we didn’t have the ability to provide it to our middle school students and families like we do at the high school,” said Supt. Patrick McGee. He added that for years, Thundermist has been trying to seek funding so that we could reopen a Health Hut at the middle school.
Matt Roman, chief of behavioral health and innovation at Thundermist, said that the Health Hut at the middle school would provide primary medical care, behavioral health care, counseling, and soon enough, psychiatric services. They also would be offering dental services and health education.
“Parents don’t need to get the students to take health care to the doctors office or walk in the clinic, the health care is right there for them,” said Roman.
“They just have to walk down the hall and access it in the school. There’s no time out of work; all parents don’t have flexibility to take their kids out of school to get them to a counseling appointment, primary care appointment, a sick visit, once they consent care the child can access it right at the health center,” he added.
The School Committee also recognized Police Chief Thomas Oates who is seeking funding to improve safety and security in the schools. The total state grant would be $48,400, including local matching funds.
“What we’ll be looking to do throughout the district is look at our facilities and look at the safety when it comes to the campus itself in a variety of things including doors and locks and things like that,” said McGee.
Meghann Warnick, a special education teacher at the Pothier-Citizens’ Elementary Campus in Woonsocket, was also recognized for participating in Rhode Island Teachers at Sea. Warnick boarded the University of Rhode Island’s “Endeavor” with 12 other teachers, spending three days at sea learning about oceanographic research.
“She has and will continue to bring this experience back to citizens to share ocean science topics with her students through lessons, conversations, and guidance,” said McGee. He showed everyone mud that Warnick collected from the bottom of the ocean and a styrofoam cup that had shrunk down in size due to ocean pressure.
