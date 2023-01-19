Cass Park 1

Pictured is a rendering of the new sports complex at Cass Park.

WOONSOCKET – School Supt. Patrick McGee told the School Committee last week that he will soon be reaching out to Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s team to sit down and discuss needs at Cass Park, where a new sports complex is planned.

“I have had an opportunity to meet with our High School Athletic Director Nancy Giordano, our Principal Mr. Guiot, as well as some of the coaches and other staff from the high school, just to give the committee a sense of what the needs are based on what’s at Barry Field right now and what would need to be transferred over to Cass Park,” said McGee.

Thomas Ficca
Thomas Ficca

You can ask for anything you want.................the Mayor will do what SHE wants to do and will not give an inch ! She is the Boss and don't anyone ever forget it !

