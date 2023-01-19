WOONSOCKET – School Supt. Patrick McGee told the School Committee last week that he will soon be reaching out to Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s team to sit down and discuss needs at Cass Park, where a new sports complex is planned.
“I have had an opportunity to meet with our High School Athletic Director Nancy Giordano, our Principal Mr. Guiot, as well as some of the coaches and other staff from the high school, just to give the committee a sense of what the needs are based on what’s at Barry Field right now and what would need to be transferred over to Cass Park,” said McGee.
According to the superintendent, Woonsocket school leaders have come to the consensus that they would need seven and a half fields of space for their school team, including football, track, soccer, and field hockey. These fields would also make up practice spaces, game spaces, and throwing areas for the track team.
“We would also need an athletic fieldhouse because we wouldn’t be able to utilize the locker rooms at Woonsocket High School, number one they’d be too far away, and number two, they just can’t accommodate needs we would have,” said McGee.
In terms of locker rooms, the schools would need two such spaces for the football team, boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey, and cheerleaders as they would be sharing the same locker room, but each would need restrooms and showers.
For spring sports, lockers would be needed for Woonsocket High School JV baseball and the middle school baseball team. In addition, within the fieldhouse there would be a need for additional restrooms for the officials who would be officiating games at that location, a coach’s locker room, some storage closets, a utility room ice machine, an area for an ice machine, and an equipment room.
“When you look at the rendition, never mind the architectural plan the mayor says that she has, the rendition certainly looks like we need more fields,” said School Committee Chairperson Paul Bourget.
“But we have to figure out how we’re going to work out the practices, games for all our teams especially during the spring and the fall, and how do you stack up the practices,” he added.
Bourget said the last thing the schools wanted was practices at night, as most of them happen during the school day. He added that the decision will need to be worked out to see if Cass Park doesn’t further accommodate Woonsocket schools. Bourget mentioned the fields between the middle schools, River’s Edge, or the possibility of keeping the fields at Barry.
“But all of that has to be discussed and identified before one shovel goes into the ground to start digging up the gravel, we should have a plan that encompasses the needs of the school department along with the blessing of the administration and the City Council,” said Bourget.
Committee member Lynn Kapiskas said that though she didn’t listen to the last City Council meeting, there was talk from the mayor about Barry Field being for the community going forward.
“That’s a little concerning to me, because if we were taking away the school fields at Barry and making a park that has fields for the community, are we now competing for those fields? Are we now competing for that field space?” asked Kapiskas. “All that needs to be ironed out before we can even think about moving forward and to the best of my knowledge, hasn’t even been discussed.”
Bourget said he has questions about how gravel digging at Cass Park would affect the water table at the park, and the odor that could be possibly affecting the park from the nearby wastewater treatment plant, among other concerns.
(1) comment
You can ask for anything you want.................the Mayor will do what SHE wants to do and will not give an inch ! She is the Boss and don't anyone ever forget it !
