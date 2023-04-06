WOONSOCKET – The developing partnership between city schools and the Nonviolence Institute to promote peace and non-violence among local youth took on an added level of importance last week.
Woonsocket school officials and members of the Boys & Girls Club met on March 28, a day after a mass shooting in Tennessee and a lockdown at Hamlet Middle School in Woonsocket the same day.
Michael Ellis, director of operations at the Boys & Girls Club, and Nick Rogers, vice president of the club, spoke, and members of the Milagros Project were also present during the meeting at the club.
Supt. Patrick McGee said that when he arrived at Hamlet Middle School a day earlier after hearing a report of a lockdown and possible shots fired, he thought an active shooter was on school grounds and students from the school were hurt.
“I saw firefighters on the side of the building, I saw — maybe there were 15 of them — then there was a stretcher they had, and I thought to myself, this is it, this has actually happened,” he said.
“I used to worry about, you know, test scores. I don’t worry about that anymore,” said McGee.
According to school officials, after the lockdown took place, students sat down in an assembly to talk about the events that had happened. Hamlet Principal Jennifer Renigaldo said Woonsocket police were also there to educate students on why they participate in certain safety procedures in an event an active shooter is present on campus.
Rogers told McGee that he doesn’t want the schools to feel like they were an island when it comes to communication, and it’s important for every organization in the community to partner with one another to do the best for their in preventing situations from getting to a certain level. Boys & Girls Club staff had reportedly only heard of the lockdown from a third party.
McGee introduced Shane Lee, a nonviolence facilitator who will be helping in training students from the high school and staff. McGee said he knows the schools need help in combatting worsening violence among students. The process of training includes educating youth about behaviors, said Lee, and really changing the hearts and minds of young people when it comes to resorting to violence.
“We really wanted to spread out and become the culture of the schools,” he said.
Nonviolence Institute outreach specialist Thomas Lumpkins said it’s his job to chase down students to make sure they’re doing the right thing and to provide a positive support system for youth in the community.
“I really care about leading students and youth away from the path that I took myself,” he said.
Lumpkins said he admires Woonsocket’s push to discuss these issues.
“Transparency and communication will lead to real change as long as everyone has the same mindset,” he said.
Ellis, who was meeting school officials for the first time, said it’s important for students to see communication between people of different races throughout the school system, and Woonsocket is already at a disadvantage due to having a predominantly white staff.
“We hear about schools, everything somehow goes back to, that teacher’s white, they don’t know what they’re talking about,” he said, adding that race is constantly being put into the conversation with studnets and it’s important for them to see good communication between adults to show that there is unity of mind.
