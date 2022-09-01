WOONSOCKET – Leaders of the Woonsocket schools say they’re excited for the 2022-2023 school year, with first day of school taking place this week, Wednesday, Aug. 31, and are focused heading into the new year on ensuring that students are in the right frame of mind for learning and growing post-pandemic.
The Breeze met with Supt. Patrick McGee, English Learner Coordinator Rania Aghia, Director of Literacy and Title I Sue DeRiso, Director of Curriculum and Development Angela Holt, and Coordinator of Project AWARE Gigi DiBello on Tuesday.
According to Holt, the district is excited to kick off a brand new ELA and math program for grades 6-12. For two years, the Woonsocket Education Department has been working on this program to implement into their curriculum. They have been in the process of hiring additional teachers in the classroom that will focus specifically on cognitive and academic learning. Through the ESSER funds that the federal government has sent to Woonsocket Schools, the district has been focusing on providing students with a multi-tier system of support, specifically in the middle school, focusing on universal support, targeted supports, and intensive intervention.
“We recently have trained our staff in suicide prevention,” says DiBello, who added that Woonsocket has more than doubled the size of its peer mentorship program at the high school from 40 peer mentors to 100. Student mentors will help classmates with their mental health.
According to DiBello, the groundwork has already been laid with the district’s partnership with the Nonviolence Institute, with programs planned in the school to focus on violence prevention and conflict resolution.
“Our job is to find out how we can give these students a positive interaction from the very beginning of the day,” she said.
The district has also been working closely with the company Panorama to create surveys that they can send out to every student to get a sense of how they are feeling. Surveys will also ensure that students are feeling connected to at least one adult, as DiBello added they want to make sure that students this year have the opportunity to confide in a teacher or faculty member if needed.
McGee said Thundermist Health Center representatives will also be back this year, providing mental health counselors and specialists to help students when needed during and after the school day.
“It’s an opportunity for students and families to receive various supports,” said McGee. He added that during the recent district orientation, the entire staff had time to review the mission of Woonsocket schools.
Aghia added that the district is implementing many different ways for students and teachers to feel connected to different cultures, as many students speak different languages. She added that they are making connections with families who may speak English as their second language, preparing them for the upcoming year. Aghia also added that the district has been developing culturally responsible libraries for Spanish-speaking students.
“We want to make them feel comfortable, and we want them to see themselves,” said Aghia.
McGee said the district has been leading talks with administration to provide constructive feedback on how to be leaders, and how to continue to offer support to the students and families as everything they’re doing falls under that umbrella.
DiBello recalls a middle school student recently looking for a vice principal after hours and the staff member coming out to greet that student and her mother.
“That is how we want to begin our school year,” DiBello said.
