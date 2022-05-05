WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Education Department will soon be approaching the City Council with a proposed budget, which will include a request for a 4 percent increase in local appropriation from the city. This is in an attempt to make up for the 15-20 percent of overall revenue provided by federal ESSER funds, which must be spent by fiscal year 2025, say officials.
The 4 percent increase would elevate the annual local contribution by $656,000, from $16.4 million to just over $17 million.
There were three federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary Emergency School Relief Funds) distributions throughout the pandemic, and the last deadline for funding allocation is fiscal year 2024. At the Woonsocket School Committee meeting last Wednesday, April 27, Brad Peryea, director of administration and finance, reported that fiscal year 25 is a “real red light” as far as the budget goes.
“We have to do meaningful adjustments now or we won’t be able to offset them by then,” Peryea told the committee.
While the final state allocations won’t be released until June, Peryea noted that they’re expecting state aid to drop by $50,000, which is the first time he’s seen the state aid amount decrease in the eight years he’s been with the district. That $50,000 is a small percentage of the $70 million that Woonsocket receives from the state, Peryea told The Breeze, but it’s an indicator of the school’s decrease in enrollment since the pandemic began.
Static building costs, however, such as gas and electricity, do not change with student enrollment. Still, Peryea noted at the meeting, the district still has ESSER II and III dollars to fall back on in the coming years. The district will be able to fill in gaps in the short term while addressing incoming revenue changes down the line. To help offset those changes, the district is looking at requesting bids for a new utility provider, and considering ways to tap into solar energy.
“The funny thing about this budget is that we’re being pulled in two different directions. We’re looking down the road and trying to make sure we’re in shape for fiscal year 25, but we also have ESSER funds we need to spend through,” Peryea said.
The final ESSER III funds need to be allocated by September 2024. Currently, the district is looking at a $150 million project in a unique arrangement with the state to rebuild qualifying schools, in which only $9 million of the project will go to bond. This is modeled after Central Falls, who were also funded up-front by the state for a large-scale rebuild project. Peryea said he’ll be rewriting the ESSER III application to account for the city’s $9 million portion of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.