WOONSOCKET – Two new assistant principals are joining the Woonsocket Education Department family, while a third will be heading into her second year.
Nicole Worzel-Piascik, who has served Woonsocket schools as a music educator for more than 23 years, told The Breeze the opportunity to serve as vice principal of Villa Nova Middle School came to her while she was finishing her degree at Providence College.
“I was able to get my license, and I went through the interview process because there were a few people who did go for it,” said Worzel-Piascik, who will be graduating from Providence College next year with a second master’s degree in school leadership.
Worzel-Piascik received her bachelor’s of music education from the University of Rhode Island in 1999 and that same year, she began her career as an elementary music teacher in Woonsocket. In 2005, she received her master’s in education through the University of New England and joined Woonsocket Middle School as band and choral director in 2007.
In the past year of so, Worzel-Piascik said she’s been working with Woonsocket on a new behavior initiative called “SPARK” which means, “safety, positivity, accountability, respect, and kindness” piggybacking off of what Hamlet Middle School did with a behavior initiative the previous yea titled “REACH,” or respect, empathy, accountability, community, and hopefulness.
Worzel-Piascik said she’s grateful that one of her best friends for years, Amy Esposito, the vice principal of Hamlet, can guide her in the process of her first year and already has a year under her belt.
Esposito started in Massachusetts as a teacher and jumped around grades before ultimately landing in Woonsocket.
“It was a great experience,” Esposito said of her first year. She applied to be the vice principal of the middle school because she wanted to have new experiences, and she knew Hamlet could do that for her. She, like Worzel-Piascik, had been working on “REACH” when she was offered the position.
She said she hopes there continues to be more collaboration between schools as they enter the new year.
“We have very strong support for mental health and the well-being of the student. So that’s why social-emotional learning teams in both buildings worked all summer on getting our REACH and SPARK programs to be embedded within the learning experiences,” said Esposito.
Both Esposito and Worzel-Piascik said they have been working closely with community partners in keeping lines of communication open when it comes to support. The middle schools will offer peer mentors this year, which has been a successful program at the high school.
Both Worzel-Piascik and Esposito said they want parents to know that they are a community.
Kate Clancy, who will be the new vice principal at Woonsocket High School, said she is looking forward to getting to know everyone better and collaborating during the year, but most importantly, getting to know students and their families.
Clancy has been an English language arts teacher at various levels since 2012. Her most recent teaching position was an ELA/MLL teacher in Providence schools until 2021. Prior to accepting the position, Clancy was director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment at Beacon Charter Schools.
”I am hoping to keep lines of communication and collaboration open and active in order to ensure we are aligning our important efforts of academic teaming, social-emotional learning, and restorative work across the district and making sure we are doing our best to support every student and every family in WED,” said Clancy.
She said the transition between middle school and high school is “absolutely crucial” for long-term success, and she’s really lucky to get to work closely with the staffs at the middle level to make sure every single student has every opportunity to be successful in life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.