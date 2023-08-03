WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket police say that 52-year-old Walter Lopez shot his wife Maria in the early hours of Monday morning, then turned the gun on himself.
Police stated that they arrived at the home at 765 Fairmount St. after receiving a 911 call at 2:15 a.m., finding Lopez dead of a gunshot wound to the head.
His wife, 34, was transferred to the hospital in critical condition after officers applied tourniquets to her leg to control the bleeding.
Her two children, ages three and 20, were in the home at the time of the shooting.
Neighbors told news outlets that the couple seemed to live normal lives and didn’t show anything that would have led them believe this might happen.
Woonsocket police reportedly responded to three domestic calls at the home in the past five days.
This is the second significant domestic violence incident in Woonsocket this year, according to the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
The scene was being processed by our Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Detective Division.
Toni Marie Gomes, executive director of the Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center, and Lucy Rios, executive director of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence, issued a statement after the shooting Monday.
From 2016 to 2020, domestic violence homicide incidents occurred in 11 cities and towns, with Woonsocket having the highest rate at 9.25 per 100,000 population, they said.
“Our policymakers and community leaders can improve policies that increase economic stability, which will promote safe, connected communities where healthy relationships flourish,” said the women.
Society must also invest in local resources that support people to thrive, such as affordable housing, job opportunities, safe schools, and access to basic needs such as food and health care, they added.
“Domestic abuse has harmful long-lasting ripple effects on our families, communities, and children’s futures. With an increased investment and focus on trauma-informed responses and prevention strategies, we can build a Rhode Island where our communities are cared for, and all people are safe,” said the advocates.
For more information on prevention and how to help children who witness domestic violence, visit www.ricadv.org. If you or someone you know needs assistance, call the statewide confidential RI Victims of Crime Helpline at 1-800-494-8100. The Helpline is also available by online chat at www.ricadv.org.
