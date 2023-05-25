WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket City Council members say they’re willing to step in and move forward on purchasing the Dignity Bus to help address issues with homelessness in the city.
State officials have long been discussing purchasing the $150,000 Dignity Bus from The Source, a Christian nonprofit based in Florida, but the deal to benefit the homeless in northern Rhode Island fell through after officials added requirements The Source representatives were not willing to complete.
The Source converts buses into temporary shelters by providing 20 bunk bed-like pods for people to sleep in. It also includes a bathroom, lockers, and places for pets to spend the night.
During a special council meeting Tuesday, Councilor Valerie Gonzalez said she was able to see the bus when she was in Florida for vacation. Gonzalez had expressed a desire to Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and other council members. The executive director of The Source, Anthony Zorbaugh, lives in the same town as her parents.
“I took a chance and I was able to work out a time frame with The Source, which is the company selling the bus,” said Gonzalez.
According to Gonzalez, the city needed to show incentive to purchase the bus by today, May 25. Having the bus in the city has many benefits, said Gonzalez, as acquiring it would mean that the city would not have to go through the coordinated entry system to get people in beds. The city would also be saving money by having the bus and its 20 beds all year, and not have to invest money for a period of time for 15 beds at a hotel.
“There’s been a lot of misinformation everywhere, but I thought it was a really great solution. It does not add to our tax roll, which is another huge benefit,” said Gonzalez.
According to Gonzalez, the Rhode Island Foundation committed six months to a year of operational costs and Holy Family has invested in utilities where the bus would sit.
Gonzalez said she received a message from the Continuum of Care Program, HUD’s collaboration with communities to address and end homelessness, regarding regionalization of the coordinated entry system. Last month she requested that Woonsocket be regionalized, but by purchasing the bus, the city would be able to serve Woonsocket residents first, which is the goal.
The Source representatives, said Gonzalez, agreed to drive the bus to Community Care Alliance, which will be operating the bus and will conduct training with their employees.
Councilor John Ward said he was not opposed to the idea, but wanted to make sure that the funding source was clear if they were entering a contract with the company to purchase the bus. He also voiced concern over liability.
Gonzalez said funding for the bus would be specified during an upcoming June 5 meeting, and the hope is that by the time the funding expires for the bus, Woonsocket will have moved forward with regionalization. Solicitor Michael Lepizzera said they still need talks with the Rhode Island Interlocal Trust to work on an agreement with the Community Care Alliance when it comes to liability issues.
Councilor Brian Thompson said he was supportive of the idea, saying the bus would hopefully eliminate the need for hotel rooms. He also questioned who would be allowed on the bus, his concern centering around families being around others with mental health issues and addiction disorders. Gonzalez said details would have to be ironed out.
Baldelli-Hunt agreed with Thompson.
“I do not believe we should be using our hotels for the homeless,” she said.
She added that she, Council President Chris Beauchamp, and Community Care Alliance Director Ben Lessing had met with state officials and made it clear that they do not want “tents on the streets of the city,” and it was up to Community Care Alliance to help move people off the streets.
Beauchamp said he spoke to Peter Conway of Conway Tours and Conway was “flabbergasted” that the state had given up the bus. Though the bus is 20 years old and still has to go through some inspections, he was assured by Conway that the miles that the bus has was nothing compared to the buses he had for 30 to 40 years.
The council Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution expressing a desire to enter a contract with The Source on the purchase of the bus. Beauchamp and Baldelli-Hunt thanked Gonzalez for her efforts on acquiring the bus for the city.
What is the Mayor's recommendation on this issue? Crickets.
