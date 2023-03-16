WOONSOCKET — Peer mentors at Woonsocket High School will help create a mural in support of a mental health awareness campaign.
In conjunction with the Chris Collins Foundation and the University of Michigan, students will create the mural in the school’s hall.
Many schools throughout the state were tasked with a project by the foundation to bring light to mental health awareness. Chris Collins died by suicide in 2018 after a three-year battle with anxiety and depression. His family has been dedicated to raising awareness and education about mental illness, especially in schools.
Students at WHS attended a full-day training by the Collins Foundation and the University of Michigan to better understand the issues their peers are facing and to strategize ways to raise awareness about mental health challenges.
Though it’s not painted yet, the students say the mural will feature positive affirmations for students to look at and read, and to take photos with it.
“I think it was just an overall idea that we just had, like we wanted to leave a big message in the school for everyone to see,” said Yuritzia Cruz, a 10th-grader and peer mentor.
Cruz said students had the opportunity to be part of the campaign and collaborate on a project. This was not limited to the peer mentor program, which is a program at the high school that allows students to help one another through mental health struggles. The campaign also includes passing out different colored bracelets throughout the month of March. Students were also given sweatshirts that read, “grow through what you go through.”
The painting, which will be done over April break in what the students call “Times Square,” where everyone gathers and meets with friends during the day, will be completed by 17 students with the help of students from Riverzedge Arts and feature positive quotes. Christine Audette, school-to-career coordinator at the Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center ,and Debra Bacon, a health career instructor and nurse at Woonsocket High School, are two leaders of the project.
“I feel like this is important for our school because there are times where kids don’t know who to talk to, if people understand where they’re coming from in situations so this whole assembly, the mural … everything is just like a guide,” said Melissa Nakawombe, another 10th-grader and peer mentor participating in creating the mural.
Audette said they are already recruiting their peer mentors for next year as the interest to be involved has increased.
“The Collins Fund, it’s actually been a really good experience, you see a lot of new people and we’re spreading this awareness around,” said 10th-grader Isabella Verdo. Students say they hope the mural will be revealed sometime in May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.