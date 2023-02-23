WOONSOCKET – The smell along Cumberland Hill Road has wafted between mildly annoying and horribly stinky in the neighborhood for years, but it went to another level over the past few days, permeating many parts of the city. The situation is now being described as an embarrassing crisis and a potential looming catastrophe as the problem worsens.
According to city officials, the internal equipment in the gravity thickener tank at the wastewater facility is in a state of disrepair. Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino told the Town Council Monday that there were several odor complaints over the weekend due the equipment failure at the facility.
“I’m not going to mince words, and I’m just going to put this right out there, we have a situation that one of the companies, (operator) Synagro, is not doing well,” he said.
Kristina Lambert, of Papineau Avenue, emailed officials on Sunday to express how disgusting the smell had gotten.
“I’ve lived here nearly my entire life, and the smell used to be limited to the area by the treatment plant. In the past year, the odor has crept well into East Woonsocket,” she wrote. “This week I was wearing an N95 at the top of Diamond Hill Road, and could smell sewage through my mask. It’s terrible.”
Lambert said she teaches nursing students at Landmark Medical Center, and one of the first comments she always gets from her students on their first day is asking about the smell.
“The odor makes living in Woonsocket unpleasant. Is there any plan for remediation or resolution of this problem?” she asked.
State Rep. Jon Brien responded in advance of Monday’s meeting, saying officials should be embarrassed about what’s happening after years and years of talking about what to do going back to when he was council president.
“The time for talk is over and something must be done,” he said, adding that over the past week alone, beginning when he brought his wife to dinner on Valentine’s Day and had to endure the smell in the downtown area, it’s been unbearable.
“Each night it gets worse,” he said. “This is a total embarrassment to the city of Woonsocket and I cannot believe it has gotten to this,” he said. “As the chief importer of literal s--- in all of New England, we continue to solidify our brand with this incessant and overwhelming stench. How can we even consider a sports complex next to the Synagro/wastewater facility? Are you not embarrassed by even the contemplation of bringing visitors to this city, only for them to be disgusted and sickened by that smell? Are you not concerned that the word will go forth from the members and staff and parents of visiting teams that nobody wants to go to Woonsocket because it smells more foul than anything that they have ever experienced?”
D’Agostino said Monday that Synagro has been in a bad state financially due to rising costs of fuel which has caused problems with their staff as well as operations. Synagro, according to D’Agostino, has requested a list of upgrades totaling $15 million that they’d like the city to help with.
“I have to say at this point I can’t recommend that because I don’t see a good-faith effort to respond to these problems,” he said.
The quality of material that Synagro sends is also leading to problems with refining it, he said.
“When you don’t have this component working, that’s a source of odors,” said D’Agostino. Two employees from Jacobs Engineering, Scott Mangold as operations manager and Tony Rose who runs the wastewater plant, were present at the meeting.
Councilor Scott McGee asked D’Agostino if the plant happened to die, what would happen from there, and D’Agostino responded that it’s a very good question that he had previously asked the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
“We don’t know,” he said.
“Almost the entire state of Rhode Island disposes their waste here, so if we’re not in business, they’re not in business,” he added.
Councilor Garrett Mancieri asked D’Agostino where they were at in reviewing the contract with Synagro, to which D’Agostino said that Synagro is requesting a workshop with the city.
D’Agostino recommended to the council that they prepare to set themselves up for the future in which there could possibly be no Synagro in the equation and they will have to operate the facility themselves. Mancieri and Councilor Valerie Gonzalez were both in agreement with D’Agostino that it might be time to separate from the company. Gonzalez said the city may have to be strategic on how they have this conversation with other communities.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt informed the council that she had drafted a note to Gov. Dan McKee as well as Senate President Dominick Ruggerio requesting that she meet with both of them along with officials from RIDEM to discuss the “catastrophe that may be looming.”
The council voted to proceed with entering a contract with Weston and Sampson Engineers in an amount up to but not exceeding $174,000, to be paid from funds available in the Regional Wastewater Fund to replace the internal equipment within the gravity thickener tank. Councilor John Ward made it clear that the replacement of the equipment would take up to a year, and it will not be a quick fix.
Finally other parts of the city are starting to smell what we in my neighborhood and others around here have been smelling for over 30 years!!! Car cruises with stinks when Synegro people were sponsoring our car shows and got a good whiff of the stink but "there is nothing wrong." How many people in this city had to get the stink before the city finally decided to do something about it!!!! Maybe its because the football field is going to be in stench area that they're doing something.
Yet again city officials fell asleep or were distracted at the wheel. How in the world are they only sounding the alarm at this point?? Yeah, let's wait until catostrophic failure to bring this up. The people in charge of this city are unfit to manage a lemonade stand. Maybe, instead of fighting with council members or taking 100's of photo ops the Mayor and her cronies should have been focusing on the big issues. Lisa better use her favor with Mckee to solve this issue ASAP.
