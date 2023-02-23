WOONSOCKET – The smell along Cumberland Hill Road has wafted between mildly annoying and horribly stinky in the neighborhood for years, but it went to another level over the past few days, permeating many parts of the city. The situation is now being described as an embarrassing crisis and a potential looming catastrophe as the problem worsens.

According to city officials, the internal equipment in the gravity thickener tank at the wastewater facility is in a state of disrepair. Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino told the Town Council Monday that there were several odor complaints over the weekend due the equipment failure at the facility.

Tags

(2) comments

Lorrieann51
Lorrieann51

Finally other parts of the city are starting to smell what we in my neighborhood and others around here have been smelling for over 30 years!!! Car cruises with stinks when Synegro people were sponsoring our car shows and got a good whiff of the stink but "there is nothing wrong." How many people in this city had to get the stink before the city finally decided to do something about it!!!! Maybe its because the football field is going to be in stench area that they're doing something.

Report Add Reply
Donny S
Donny S

Yet again city officials fell asleep or were distracted at the wheel. How in the world are they only sounding the alarm at this point?? Yeah, let's wait until catostrophic failure to bring this up. The people in charge of this city are unfit to manage a lemonade stand. Maybe, instead of fighting with council members or taking 100's of photo ops the Mayor and her cronies should have been focusing on the big issues. Lisa better use her favor with Mckee to solve this issue ASAP.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.