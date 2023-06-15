WOONSOCKET – Tim and Kristina Chambers said they couldn’t ask for a better daughter in 17-year-old Kaylee Chambers, who spends most of her time crafting, from making jewelry and homemade cards for others, to singing and songwriting.
“My parents say our living room now resembles a Michael’s craft store,” joked Kaylee. Alongside creating, she also loves hanging out with her friends and giving back to her church community.
Kaylee told The Breeze that when she was originally diagnosed with cancer back in 2020, she decided on the way home she didn’t like the word cancer.
“So my dad came up with the word ‘musgo,’ as in, ‘cancer must go!’ So now, all of our family and friends call it musgo,” she said.
Three years ago, Kaylee started to get headaches and noticed significant weight loss. Her doctor ordered a CT scan and colonoscopy, which revealed that she had an adenocarcinoma of the colon that had metastasized to her liver. The cancer is usually seen in adults and is rare in adolescents and children.
“Obviously, when you receive news like this, life changes,” said her parents.
“However, we decided on the way home from the initial diagnosis to take it one day at a time and we try not to focus on it as much as we are able,” they added.
Residents of Woonsocket, the family started treatments for Kaylee, which included immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation, and two colon surgeries. Through the help of Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund, her cancer team has been able to make Kaylee feel like home through her treatments.
“Since the diagnosis, I try to live life to the fullest and try to choose joy every day, and my faith has definitely helped me,” said Kaylee.
It was her child life specialist at the Jimmy Fund who told her about the project to create a design for HomeGoods and HomeSense stores across the country in honor of their 23rd annual “Help Families Facing Cancer” campaign. Shoppers can purchase the reusable shopping bags in select stores. For each bag purchased, HomeGoods will contribute 50 percent of the purchase price to the Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In addition, more than 650 stores will be collecting campaign donations from customers at the register, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the organization.
Two of Kaylee’s designs were chosen, which included an umbrella with flowers and a bag covered in smiley faces.
“Our family motto through this journey has been to choose joy, so I think of the smiley faces when I think of joy, besides the fact that I’m obsessed with smiley faces,” said Kaylee.
“I drew that picture of the smiley faces while I was at treatment at the Jimmy Fund,” she added.
Both of her parents said their daughter has been brave throughout her journey and she has never once complained about her surgeries and chemotherapy. Through it all, they said, they couldn’t ask for a better team of doctors and nurses.
“You never want to go through something like this, but if you have to, there is no better place than the Jimmy Fund. We know we made the right decision in choosing Dana-Farber,” they said.
Kaylee told The Breeze she was originally nervous when starting treatment, but she felt so accepted as the Jimmy Fund provided so many activities and opportunities for children and teens. She said she has had the opportunity to make memories with family and friends through boat rides on Boston Harbor, Red Sox games, zoo days, museum days and so much more.
“They make it where you kind of forget about the reason you are there,” she said.
“We’re thrilled to be working with HomeGoods and HomeSense once again to give New England and nationwide shoppers a special way to support the Jimmy Fund,” said Larry Lucchino, chairperson of the Jimmy Fund, trustee of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, chairperson/principal owner of the Worcester Red Sox, and president/CEO emeritus of the Boston Red Sox, in a statement.
“By purchasing a Jimmy Fund Clinic patient-designed bag and giving at the register, the HomeGoods Helps Families Facing Cancer campaign brings us closer to a world without cancer.”
