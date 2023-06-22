WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Education Department will have all of students and teachers participate in ALICE Training Solutions safety training.
ALICE, which stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate, is a safety program presenting options to students and staff in dealing with an armed intruder situation.
According to its website, 18.9 million people throughout the country are trained. It is marketed as “the original civilian active shooter response training delivered with a trauma-informed approach in an age- and ability-appropriate way.”
“The major difference between the ALICE training and the traditional school lockdown training is that you have options,” said Supt. Patrick McGee during a June 14 meeting.
TheWoonsocket Education Department’s protocol for lockdowns is currently having students, staff, and visitors stay where they are until further notice.
A facilities, safety and security subcommittee has been actively working with the Woonsocket police chief and school resource officers on the opportunity for the district to be trained in ALICE.
“This is the best practice in law enforcement right now,” said Chief Thomas Oates last week.
Being locked in a closet and hoping for the best, according to Oates, is not where the district needs to be. The training has helped minimize the loss of life and stop immediate threats, he said.
McGee said he had reached out to the Lincoln Supt. Lawrence Filippelli, also a member of the state’s safety board, who had trained his teachers during a professional development day.
The four resource officers who are all schooled in ALICE will be meeting with the Lincoln School Resources Officers Alvaro Herrera and Stephen Rodrigues to further discuss training. McGee will be reaching out to Filippelli to learn more about how and when students are trained, as the protocols and procedures of a traditional lockdown are taught to students in the beginning of the school year.
Also last week, the school board approved a memorandum of understanding between the schools and Mentor Rhode Island, which has partnered with the high school to conduct peer mentor training. That program will now expand to the middle school for a pilot program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.