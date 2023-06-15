WOONSOCKET – Gregory Duhamel, a volunteer with the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, has published his first book, “Capture of the Sloop Ranger,” a historical novel describing the events leading up to the capture and hanging of 26 pirates in Rhode Island during the summer of 1723.
For three years, he said, he pursued this project through lengthy research. He said though the bulk of his work happened last year, he was able to complete it just in time for the event’s 300th anniversary.
Duhamel is known in Woonsocket for his work in preserving historic graves.
“The 300-year anniversary of these events inspired me to pursue this and to begin writing this,” said Duhamel. He added that there’s no other book out there, in his opinion, that goes to this extent to provide a complete accounting of events.
The book tells the story of the pirate sloop Ranger, captained by Charles Harris. He and his group would end up being hanged for acts of piracy against the British Royal Navy in Newport in the summer of 1723. Duhamel said he visited many historical societies and spoke to descendants of those directly involved with the events.
“One specifically was Ben Edwards, the great great grandson of Capt. Benjamin Edwards who was captain of a ship captured by pirates in the early 1720s,” he said.
The book includes genealogical backgrounds for most of those mentioned. He said one chapter gives newfound genealogical information on two captives who were forced aboard the ship.
Duhamel said he hopes his book will provide people with new information on the history of Newport and the pirates. He said he also hopes will shine a light on locally published authors.
To purchase the book, visit Barnes & Noble, Amazon and Lulu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.