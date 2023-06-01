WOONSOCKET – New Woonsocket Fire Chief Robert Cahill says he’s been very busy during his first two weeks on the top job.
Cahill, a veteran of the Woonsocket Fire Department and current city resident, was hired to fill the spot of the former Chief Paul Shatraw, who retired from his position two months ago after serving the department for 37 years.
Cahill has served in multiple leadership roles during his time in the Woonsocket Fire Department, as most recently he was promoted to deputy chief and served as captain for seven years prior. He said he originally never aspired to be the chief, but after being part of the department for 34 years, the opportunity presented itself and he thought, ‘why not?’”
“I felt excited and I felt nervous,” he said when he received the job offer.
Cahill has instructed in fire training, CPR, tactical emergency casualty care, fire safety, emergency vehicle operations, and EMT. He has also collaborated with police and school officials on school building safety, participated in the development of the regional burn safety facility, and organized logistics for the regional Rapid Intervention Team.
Though Cahill said he’s not a lifelong resident of the city, he is a 1988 graduate of Woonsocket High School.
Director of Public Safety Eugene Jalette said in a recent news release that after the extensive search to fill the position, the decision ultimately came down to Cahill, who is best suited to build on the legacy that Shatraw left behind.
Cahill said he hasn’t thought too much about what he hopes to build upon when it comes to the prior chief, but he just hopes that the end of the day he can make sure that everyone gets home safe.
