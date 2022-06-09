WOONSOCKET – The 118th and 1118th Rhode Island National Guard held their 14th annual reunion on June 2, at the Bocce Club in Woonsocket. Attending the reunion were: Jim Ackley. Lance Beauchamp, Ed Belisle, Norm Crepeau, Tom Dunayeski, Lenny Godfroy, Richard Godin, Albert Guarnieri, Bob Guernon, Donna Hamelin. Frank Hvizdos, David Fregnault, Jack Lefrancois, Henry Leduc, Anthony Lemme, Ronald Marquis, Stanley Mowry, Richard Peck, Angel Rivera, Lisa Roy, David Russell, Corinne Scoco, Alcide Turcotte, Sonny Vadeboncoeur.
